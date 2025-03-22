Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight - How did the Duke star fare vs Mount St. Mary's? (March 21)

Duke Blue Devils swingman Cooper Flagg had a stellar debut in this year's March Madness as he had an impressive outing on Friday, March 21. As the first seed in the East region, Flagg and Co. dominated right from the tip off against the 16th-seeded Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers as they won by 44 points, 93-49, in their first round matchup of the 2025 national tournament.

Flagg, coming off an ankle injury, dropped 14 points on an efficient 6-of-12 overall along with seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in just 22 minutes of action.

To open his first game back since the quarterfinals of the 2025 ACC tournament, Flagg immediately got an assist on a Khaman Maluach dunk. The freshman then followed it up with his first score with a successful and-one play that pushed the Jon Scheyer-coached team's lead to 10-2. After he was subbed back in close to the halfway point of the period, his slam and block helped to a 24-9 edge.

Flagg then converted back-to-back layups as he continued to be productive from everywhere on the court, from facilitating plays and rebounding to thwarting shots. Considering he was returning from an injury, he juggled minutes to end the first half. The Blue Devils still commanded the game, however, hopping to a 26-point lead after the first half of play, 54-28.

At the start of the second half, Flagg sank his lone three-pointer at the 18:30 mark. Despite coming back from an injured ankle, he maintained his force while corralling down caroms, which was then rewarded by another jumper. A couple more dimes from Flagg then netted Duke a dominant 73-41 advantage with 10 minutes remaining in the fixture.

With the game seemingly out of hand already for their opponent and the Blue Devils looking to get their first win of this year's March Madness, Flagg sat out for the remainder of the period. His teammates maintained their commanding lead, ultimately leading to a 93-49 triumph for them.

Take a look into Cooper Flagg's stats for the win on Friday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Cooper Flagg 22 14 7 4 0 2 6-12 1-3 1-1 1 0

Cooper Flagg and Co. record the best single-game assist-to-turnover ratio in program history

With the dominant display the first-seeded Duke Blue Devils showcased in their first round matchup of this year's national tournament, they recorded the best assist-to-turnover ratio for a game in program history. As a collective, Cooper Flagg and Co. recorded 21 assists and two turnovers for the fixture, a 10.5 ratio.

The Blue Devils' winner-take-all tourney run continues on Saturday, March 22, with their second round matchup against VJ Edgecombe and the ninth-seeded Baylor Bears.

