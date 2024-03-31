Dalton Knecht NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Tennessee guard ft. Washington Wizards and more

A year ago, when Dalton Knecht was playing for Northern Colorado, he was not on the NBA radar. But the 6-foot-6 guard has evolved into a top NBA prospect with a rock-steady perimeter shot and impressive creative skills on the drive.

In his last five games, Knecht has topped 30 points four times (25 points in the fifth game). He leads the Southeastern Conference in scoring (20.1 ppg), making Tennessee one of the top contenders for an SEC title. The NBA will find a spot for Knecht in a sport that loves elite scorers.

While his lack of a five-star pedigree might keep Knecht off the top picks in the draft, he could be picked as high as the bottom of the lottery. Or, he could slide to the end of the first round or perhaps even the beginning of the second round. Here are five teams that might snag Knecht.

Top 5 landing spots for Dalton Knecht in the 2024 NBA Draft

1. Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, whose team might grab Tennessee standout Dalton Knecht.

The 9-38 Wizards could use some scoring punch. Pairing Knecht with athletic forwards like Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija would allow his perimeter skills to shine. While the Wizards have Jordan Poole, they could work out options, like playing Knecht and Poole on the wing and going small.

The bottom line is Washington is a young team that needs scoring punch. Knecht wouldn't magically fix things in Washington, but he'd be another solid scoring option for the Wizards.

The Hornets' recent trade of Terry Rozier opens a spot that might fit Knecht. With LaMelo Ball and a series of effective forwards, Knecht could be a solid perimeter option for a young Charlotte team.

The Hornets have other young prospects at toff guard, but Knecht looks like an upgrade. With a solid young core of talent, adding Knecht could jump the Hornets back into the playoff race next season.

3. Golden State Warriors

The aging talent on the Warriors could use an outstanding young guard. With perimeter players like Chris Paul, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors are getting a bit long in the tooth.

In Golden State, Knecht could learn from the players ahead of him and help Steve Kerr and the team start to flip their aging roster. It seems like a win-win proposition.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

L.A. is always adding perimeter guys to go around LeBron and Anthony Davis. Knecht is not dissimilar to Austin Reaves, but his youth and athleticism might make him irresistible.

Like the Warriors, the Lakers need young players. They could let Knecht work from a complimentary role into even more playing time and accolades. Knecht makes sense for the Lakers.

5. Chicago Bulls

For a team right on the edge of the NBA playoff picture, the Bulls aren't exactly set on the big guard position. Alex Caruso is fine but is not getting younger. Ayo Dosunmu actually would complement Knecht pretty well.

The Bulls would make a nice landing spot for Knecht. They could pick Knecht when he is one of the top players available.