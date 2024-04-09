Dan Hurley buyout: How much does UConn owe its head coach?

Dan Hurley is fresh off of his second consecutive national championship title with UConn after beating Purdue on Monday night. Hurley took over for Kevin Ollie as the coach of the Huskies in the 2018–2019 season and has taken them to the NCAA Tournament four straight seasons.

Connecticut made him one of the highest paid coaches in men's college basketball when he took over the team. The program doubled down on him when he agreed a six-year extension in the summer of 2023. So, how much would UConn owe their coach for his contract buyout?

Also Read: WATCH: $45M-worth John Calipari depicts carefree attitude as former Kentucky HC walks his dog amid Arkansas job havoc

How much does UConn owe Dan Hurley?

St. John's v Connecticut

Dan Hurley looks to be locked in as the coach at UConn for the forseeable future, but if the program and coach are to go their separate ways, the Huskies would need to shell out a ton of cash.

In 2024, Hurley will earn $5 million in total pay and will have a national championship bonus on the way. His school buyout as of Apr. 1, 2024, is set at just over $20 million.

Hurley is the seventh-highest-paid coach in men's college basketball after his six-year contract extension, following UConn's national championship title victory last season.

Hurley's deal runs through 2029 and will see him earn an average of $5.35 million per season. It also includes incentives that would increase this total. This six-year deal will see Hurley earn close to $33 million through his extension.

Dan Hurley's coaching career

Purdue v Connecticut

Dan Hurley began his coaching career in 1996 at St. Anthony High School in New Jersey as their assistant coach. He would coach there for only one season before moving to Rutgers as an assistant coach.

Hurley began his head coaching career at St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey. After nine seasons coaching high school hoops at St. Benedict's, he transitioned into college basketball when he was hired as the head coach at Wagner.

He coached two seasons at Wagner, going 38-23, before being hired as the head coach of Rhode Island in 2012. Hurley completely turned around the Rhode Island basketball program, going from 8-21 in his first season to 26-8 in his final one.

Hurley was hired by UConn to take over for Kevin Ollie in 2018, and he took the Huskies back to the NCAA Tournament in the 2020–2021 season. He once again brought the program back to winning ways and has won back-to-back national titles.

Hurley's overall record with the Huskies is 141-58, proving why he deserves to be one of the highest-paid coaches in men's college basketball right now.

Also Read: Top 10 Zach Edey memes racking the internet as Dan Hurley's UConn sends Purdue packing

Poll : Will Dan Hurley take the head coaching job at Kentucky? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion