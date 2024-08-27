Dayton men's basketball looked solid in the 2023-24 season. The Flyers finished third in the Atlantic 10 regular season with a 14-4 conference record while also making the championship game of the 2023 Charleston Classic, which they lost to the Houston Cougars.

The Flyers qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, earning the No. 7 seed in the West Region. Their season ended in the Round of 32, where they lost to the Arizona Wildcats and finished the season 23-10 overall.

The Dayton Flyers missed out on the Sweet 16 following a defeat to the Arizona Wildcats in the Round of 32. (IMAGN)

Anthony Grant will enter his eighth season as the Flyers coach. Let's preview the Flyers ahead of the 2024-25 NCAA men's basketball season.

Key games for Dayton men's basketball in the 2024-25 season

1. Richmond Spiders

The Spiders tied the Loyola Ramblers at the top of the standings for the Atlantic 10 regular season with a 15-3 conference record and beat the Flyers 69-64 in the regular season. Although they did not make March Madness, the Spiders could produce another strong regular season to pose a threat to the Flyers.

2. VCU Rams

The rivalry between the Flyers and the Rams is well-renowned. The Rams came out on top during their clash in the regular season but finished fifth in the Atlantic 10 regular season with an 11-7 conference record. While the Flyers made the postseason, they will look to get revenge against the Rams next season.

3. Saint Louis Billikens

The Flyers and the Billikens have one of the most storied rivalries in NCAA men's basketball. The Flyers dominated the Billikens with a 100-83 win away from home to win the Arch Baron Cup and will look to claim bragging rights again next season.

Key players for the Dayton Flyers in 2025

1. Posh Alexander, PG

The Flyers picked up Alexander from the transfer portal this offseason. He was one of the top point guards for the Butler Bulldogs in the Big East. He led the conference in steals per game in all four seasons, three of which were spent at St. John's before moving to the Bulldogs for the 23-24 season.

Alexander finished the 2023-24 season with 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He could improve the Flyers' defense massively in 2025 while also serving as a reliable scorer from the field.

2. Zed Key, PF/C

Key is another pickup from the portal this offseason. He was one of the most reliable starters for the Ohio State Buckeyes this past season. He averaged 6.6 ppg, shooting 50.9% from the field and 4.1 rpg.

With the Phoenix Suns picking up Flyers sensation DaRon Holmes II in this year's NBA draft, Key comes to Dayton with massive shoes to fill.

3. Nate Santos, SF

While Holmes II was the star at Dayton, Santos made quite the impression in his junior season this year. He averaged 11.7 ppg while shooting 47.1% from the field, 41.8% from three-point range and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

The Flyers breathed a sigh of relief as Santos withdrew from the portal just days after entering it. He is likely to lead the Flyers' charge in 2025.

Predicting Dayton's 2024-25 season

The loss of Holmes II could have a major impact on the Flyers next season. While Anthony Grant and his staff still have time to add depth to their roster, they will look to strengthen their offense further ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Flyers will likely produce a regular season, which should help them make it to the NCAA Tournament this year. They could make the Sweet 16 but are unlikely to make the Elite Eight.

