Dayton vs Saint Louis injury report and predictions, March 5: Latest on Djordje Curcic, Michael Meadows Jr and more

The No. 25 Dayton Flyers visit the Saint Louis Billikens in an Atlantic 10 Conference showdown on Tuesday, 9:00 PM ET, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Dayton (22-6, 12-4 in Atlantic 10) is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 72-77 defeat at the hands of Loyola Chicago Ramblers last Friday.

The loss proved costly for the Flyers as it pulled them down to third place, two games behind conference leaders Richmond Spiders and a game down the Ramblers.

On the other hand, Saint Louis (11-18, 4-12 in Atlantic 10) is coming off a 94-91 victory over the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday. The win is the Billikens' second in three games.

Dayton vs Saint Louis basketball injuries

Dayton is coming into the game with a healthy roster while Saint Louis has two notable injuries in its roster.

Djordje Curcic, Saint Louis

Freshman guard Djordje Curcic will not play for the Billikens for the remainder of the season after sustaining a foot injury in the second half of the Saint Louis' game against Richmond on February 28.

The 6-foot-2 Curcic has averaged 2.9 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals in 18 games for Saint Louis.

Michael Meadows Jr, Saint Louis

Meadows is out indefinitely due to a back injury. The team has not released a timetable for his return.

The senior guard has played 17 games this season and tallied 5.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per contest.

Dayton is a 10-point favorite to win against Saint Louis on Tuesday.

Dayton vs Saint Louis basketball predictions

The Flyers are 10-point favorites in their game against the Billikens. The over/under for this match is pegged at 153.5 points.

Dayton has emerged as the top team in the nation thanks to the excellent play of forward DaRon Holmes II.

Holmes leads the team with averages of 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 0.8 steals. He is also accurate from the field with a 55.3% clip.

Nate Santos, Koby Brea, and Kobe Elvis have also put up solid contributions to the team this season.

On the other hand, Saint Louis has plunged to the bottom of the Atlantic-10 Conference after starting the season with four straight wins. That included a stretch where they have lost 12 of their 14 games.

However, the Billikens are showing a semblance of life, winning two of their last three games against George Washington and Rhode Island.

Guards Sincere Parker and Gibson Jimmerson are the 1-2 punch for Saint Louis in offense. Parker has averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks while Jimmerson has tallied 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. and Bradley Ezewiro are the other Billikens averaging in double digits with 12.7 and 12.4 markers, respectively.

Prediction: Dayton to cover 10 points and win the game over Saint Louis.

