Dayton vs VCU Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 9 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The 18th-ranked head to the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Friday evening in an Atlantic 10 Conference game against the VCU Rams. The game tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Flyers (19-3, 9-1 A10) are on a three-game winning streak after a 94-79 road victory on Tuesday against the Saint Joseph's Hawks. The Rams (15-8, 7-3), meanwhile, are on a two-game winning streak after a 75-60 road win against the Fordham Rams on Tuesday.

Dayton vs. VCU betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Dayton Flyers -1.5 (EVEN) Over 135.5 (-110) -120 VCU Rams +1.5 (-120) Under 135.5 (-110) EVEN

Dayton vs. VCU head-to-head

The Dayton Flyers and the Virginia Commonwealth Rams are getting familiar with one another, as this will be their 23rd battle on the hardwood.

The Rams lead 14-8 against the Flyers. VCU won the most recent matchup at a neutral site in Brooklyn, New York, 68-56 on Mar. 12, 2023, though.

Where to watch Dayton vs. VCU?

This Big Ten matchup will be aired on linear television on ESPN2. It will also be available for streaming on YouTube TV, ESPN+ and Fubo.

Dayton vs. VCU key injuries

Dayton

Guard Malachi Smith: Knee (OUT)

VCU

No injuries to report

Dayton vs. VCU: Best picks and prediction

When looking at KenPom's adjusted efficiency margin, there's a sizable gap between the two teams.

The Flyers are 23rd in the nation with a +19.09 rating, while the Rams are 85th with a +9.81 rating. Looking at a more condensed level, the ability to score lately shows a gap as well. Dayton is averaging 84.3 points in their previous three games, while VCU is averaging 4 points in their last five outings.

Junior forward Daron Holmes II is averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and 0.7 steals in 31.2 minutes per game. He's connecting 54.8% from the floor, including 38.6% from beyond the arc.

The two programs have been playing well, but there's a difference why the Dayton Flyers are dominating in the Atlantic 10 Conference, so go with them to cover the spread in this game on the road.

Pick: Dayton Flyers -1.5 (EVEN)

