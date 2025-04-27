Derik Queen vs Thomas Sorber college stats: Who is the better forward?

Maryland's Derik Queen and Georgetown's Thomas Sorber were two of the best freshman forwards in college basketball last season. Despite each of them only playing one season of college basketball thus far, both are headed for the 2025 NBA draft.

Ad

Queen declared for the NBA draft shortly after the end of Maryland's elimination from the NCAA Tournament. Similarly, Sorber announced on March 27th that he would "test the waters" of the NBA draft. However, he has kept the option open of returning to Georgetown if his NBA workouts do not go as well as he would like.

Here is a direct comparison of the two young forwards based on their college stats.

Ad

Trending

Derik Queen vs Thomas Sorber college stats comparison

Derik Queen stats

Derik Queen joined the Maryland Terrapins last season as one of the top recruits in college basketball. He played all 36 games, leading the Terrapins in scoring. Queen averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals.

Queen had good efficiency for a big man, shooting at a 52.6% rate from the field and 76.6% from the free throw line. However, he is not a strong 3-point shooter (20.0%).

Ad

Queen is projected to be a top 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. NBA.com released its latest mock draft on Tuesday and had him going sixth to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thomas Sorber stats

Thomas Sorber had a strong season for Georgetown, averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. However, his season was limited to 24 games because of a season-ending foot injury he suffered on February 15th in a loss against Butler. He was the team's second-leading scorer before going down with a foot injury.

Ad

Sorber is also a solid shooter for someone his size, converting 53.2% from the field and 72.4% from the free throw line. However, like Queen, he is not a terrific 3-point shooter (15.2%).

Based on NBA.com's most recent mock draft, Sorber is projected to be a late first-round pick. They have him going 22nd to Indiana. As a result, he is keeping the option of returning to college for one more season open.

Queen is viewed as the better prospect. While Queen deserves credit for his stellar season, part of that has to do with a season-ending injury Sorber suffered on February 15th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here