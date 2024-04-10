Did Dawn Staley play in the WNBA? Exploring South Carolina HC's career on the court

South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has been doing incredibly well as she was a force as a player and now as a coach. Many people understand her dominance as the coach who won the national championship this year. However, she was a dominant force on the court that many people either do not know or do not remember.

Let's take a closer look into Staley's playing career and discuss what she was able to do. She is able to demand respect from her players with the ability to be one of the best people in women's basketball.

Did Dawn Staley play in the WNBA?

Dawn Staley played in the WNBA from 1999 until her retirement in 2006. She was selected by the Charlotte Sting with the ninth pick. She would play the majority of her career with the Sting before being traded on August 1, 2005, to the Houston Comets. Before the season began, she announced that after that season she would retire from the WNBA.

What college did Dawn Staley play for?

Dawn Staley went to the University of Virginia and was one of the best in the country on the court. She won the Naismith College Player of the Year in both 1991 and 1992. In 131 career games for the Virginia Cavalier, she was able to average 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 3.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. She also had a good shooting stroke as she shot 46.0% from the field, 33.4% from the 3-point line and 81.1% from the free-throw line.

How much does Dawn Staley get for winning the national championship?

Dawn Staley has definitely cashed in for winning the national championship on Sunday. According to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, Staley added $250,000 to her contract via a bonus for winning the national championship.

