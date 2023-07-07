Did FS1's Undisputed host Skip Bayless play College Basketball? Fact-checking whether LeBron's biggest critic had game

Skip Bayless has been called the most controversial man in America for his incendiary opinions. He goes after every sports personality regardless of discipline, but he's best known for his singular focus on LeBron James.

Eleven years ago, Bayless claimed on Twitter that he was a high school basketball star and fans went digging.

Copies of the 1970 Northwest Classen, Oklahoma varsity team sheets were dredged up. It was discovered that Bayless averaged 1.4 points per game and a total of 21 points all year.

He went to Vanderbilt, but there's no record of him ever playing college basketball, although he was the editor of the university's sports newsletter.

Skip Bayless gained fame on First Take and Undisputed

Skip Bayless gained national attention as the co-host of "Undisputed" on FS1 and was previously on ESPN's "First Take." Clips of him and Shannon Sharpe bantering and discussing sports news have made them household names.

It was announced in May that co-host Shannon Sharpe would be leaving "Undisputed." Speculation is rife that this move was due to the breakdown of Sharpe's relationship with Bayless.

Does Skip Bayless have beef with LeBron James?

Skip Bayless' rants against LeBron James have always sparked intense debate on social media. Fans have previously speculated whether his seeming antagonistic attitude against James is manufactured to get clicks.

Bayless' laser focus on James started way back when he was with ESPN's "First Take." In 2009, he was in the spotlight for ranting against LeBron's 'showboating,' going ahead to claim that he would receive payback for his actions.

Bayless hasn't stopped at making controversial statements against James, and has gone after multiple NBA players as well on "Undisputed" and his Twitter account.

One such was claiming LeBron James wouldn't be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

When the Lakers lost to the Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference, Bayless' ire was aimed at Anthony Davis. Bayless tweeted, “Tonight, once again, AD stood for Always Disappointing. Got outplayed by Xavier Tillman.”

When Bayless was asked why he really hated LeBron James, he finally clarified on "The Skip Bayless Show":

"I hate to spoil this party, but I do not hate LeBron James. From the bottom of my heart, I don't hate him. In fact, I hate the misconception that I hate LeBron James. I just tell the truth. ... That often times nobody would tell."

Although he did not play college basketball, Skip Bayless will be remembered for his often explosive opinions either way.

