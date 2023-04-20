"AD stood for Always Disappointing" - Skip Bayless tears into Anthony Davis after 13-point performance in Game 2

LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis struggled offensively during the Lakers’ 103-93 Game 2 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Davis finished with just 13 points on 4-for-14 (28.6%) shooting. This led Davis to receive heavy backlash from fans and media members, who called out the star big man for disappearing. Davis received some particularly harsh criticism from Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless, who mocked Davis on Twitter following the game:

“Tonight, once again, AD stood for Always Disappointing. Got outplayed by Xavier Tillman,” Bayless tweeted.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Tonight, once again, AD stood for Always Disappointing. Got outplayed by Xavier Tillman. Tonight, once again, AD stood for Always Disappointing. Got outplayed by Xavier Tillman.

As for Davis, he said postgame that he is looking forward to getting his redemption in Game 3:

"I'm looking forward to it,” Davis said.

“Wish we could play tomorrow. But we'll get home and get a couple days rest, couple days of film and I'll be ready for Game 3 for sure."

Memphis Grizzlies even first-round series with LA Lakers 1-1

Memphis Grizzlies star power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. driving on LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis

The Memphis Grizzlies were able to secure their 103-93 Game 2 victory without star point guard Ja Morant, who missed the game due to right-hand soreness. However, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins expressed optimism following the game that Morant could be back for Game 3:

"Hopefully over the next couple of days, there’s more significant improvement,” Jenkins said.

The shorthanded Grizzlies finished with six players in double-figure scoring on Wednesday night. Memphis was led by big man Xavier Tillman, who finished with a career-high 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists on 76.9% shooting. Grizzlies star power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks on 41.7% shooting.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers were led by star forward LeBron James, who finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists on 52.2% shooting. Lakers reserve forward Rui Hachimura added 20 points, five rebounds and two assists on 58.3% shooting.

In his postgame interview, James spoke about how well the Grizzlies play whenever Ja Morant is out. This comes as Grizzlies reserve point guard Tyus Jones consistently steps up whenever he is given an increased workload:

“They’re just as dangerous a team when Tyus is starting,” James said.

“They don’t miss a beat, and we knew that. No matter if Ja’s in the game. If Ja’s starting, dangerous. If Tyus is starting, dangerous. It didn’t change our approach.”

Jones finished with 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists on 36.4% shooting.

The win improved Memphis to 12-10 without Morant this season, including the regular season and playoffs. This comes after they finished 21-7 without him last year, giving them a total record of 33-17 without Morant over the past two years.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA The Grizzlies are 33-17 without Ja Morant since last season including the playoffs (21-7 in 2022, 12-10 in 2023) after beating the Lakers in Game 2. The Grizzlies are 33-17 without Ja Morant since last season including the playoffs (21-7 in 2022, 12-10 in 2023) after beating the Lakers in Game 2. https://t.co/6BGIcJOMQa

The series now shifts to LA with the Lakers and Grizzlies tied at 1-1.

Game 3 will take place on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Morant will be available by then.

