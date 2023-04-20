"AD needs to get it 2gether"- Shannon Sharpe is fuming at Anthony Davis after a dismal performance in Game 2

Shannon Sharpe, one of the LA Lakers’ most vocal and passionate supporters, couldn’t believe what he just saw from Anthony Davis on Wednesday night. LA’s superstar center was outplayed by the oft-used Xavier Tillman of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the series between the two teams.

AD played 38 minutes and finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks. Tillman, on the other hand, tallied 22 points, 13 rebounds, including five on the offensive boards, and three assists.

Sharpe had this to say after the Lakers’ 103-93 loss:

“AD needs to get it 2gether”

When Anthony Davis puts up numbers like tonight, which is subpar by his standards, he’s usually coming off an injury. AD, however, has been healthy and hasn’t played since Sunday in the Lakers’ Game 1 victory.

The Grizzlies also played without starting center Steven Adams and athletic forward Brandon Clarke. Davis, when needed to help the Lakers grab a crucial 2-0 lead heading to Los Angeles, disappeared on numerous occasions in the game.

Had it not been for Rui Hachimura picking up the slack for the second straight game, the Lakers could have been blown off the court.

STEPPED UP. Xavier Tillman tonight:22 Points13 Rebounds3 Assists77% FGSTEPPED UP. Xavier Tillman tonight:22 Points13 Rebounds3 Assists77% FGSTEPPED UP. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/58j5NTkEYp

LA’s loss, however, wasn’t just on Anthony Davis. Starting point guard D’Angelo Russell, without his superstar counterpart Ja Morant, couldn’t get himself going as well. Russell finished with five points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The former All-Star guard was outplayed by Morant’s backup, Tyus Jones, who finished with 10 points, eight assists, six rebounds and one steal. Jones also committed just one turnover in quarterbacking the Memphis Grizzlies to a huge win.

The LA Lakers once again relied on the 38-year-old LeBron James to carry them. Seeing how the four-time MVP has always been remarkably consistent only puts more light on Anthony Davis’ spotty showing.

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are still in great shape heading into Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies desperately wanted to avoid going 0-2 before the series heads to Hollywood. Xavier Tillman and Tyus Jones, two of Memphis’ role players, stepped up big-time to help the Grizzlies level the series.

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, missed a big chance to go up two games on their higher-seeded opponents. LA didn’t have to contend with Ja Morant in Game 2 but may have to face him in the next game.

Darvin Ham’s squad, however, got what they wanted in the first two games of the series. They are going home with a split after stealing home-court advantage from the Grizzlies.

The LA Lakers need Anthony Davis to get his act together for them to be able to defend their home floor. If they can do that in the next two games, they’ll be comfortably up 3-1 before the series heads back to Memphis for the pivotal Game 5.

Despite tonight’s embarrassing loss, the Lakers are still in great shape in the series.

