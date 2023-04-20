"Tell AD to walk home"- Lakers fans troll Anthony Davis after he was destroyed by Xavier Tillman who had a career night

The oft-used Xavier Tillman played the best game of his career in Game 2 of the first-round series between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. Without superstar Ja Morant, Tillman provided a huge lift with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Anthony Davis, on the other hand, couldn’t come up with the same type of grit and effort. Davis finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Fans quickly trolled Davis while giving Tillman his flowers after the game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tell AD to walk home"

Andy @AndyHHSports @TheHoopCentral Outscored DLo and AD combined. What a performance by those two! @TheHoopCentral Outscored DLo and AD combined. What a performance by those two!

Jln @jln_min75 @TheHoopCentral Put AD in his bag on offense @TheHoopCentral Put AD in his bag on offense

joku @GSWJoKuWinga @TheHoopCentral Lemickey is really getting outplayed by xavier tillman @TheHoopCentral Lemickey is really getting outplayed by xavier tillman😹😹😹

Ralphlaurenjosh @Ralphjosh2_0 @TheHoopCentral If they had Russell Westbrook they would have won. @TheHoopCentral If they had Russell Westbrook they would have won.

Xavier Tillman's previous playoff career-highs were 13 points and seven rebounds, which he did against the Minnesota Timberwolves last year in 22 minutes. Against the Lakers tonight, he blew those numbers out of the water.

Tillman also personified the Memphis Grizzlies' gritty performance without Ja Morant. The backup big man grabbed five of his team's 11 offensive rebounds, which were crucial in their win.

In Game 1, the LA Lakers outrebounded the Grizzlies 45-34, including 10-6 on the offensive glass. Tillman's presence helped Memphis edge LA in rebounding in Game 2 49-47 and tied them for offensive rebounds at 11 apiece.

Xavier Tillman's game was devoid of highlights, but the Grizzlies would take it any day of the week. He was efficient and made a huge impact on both ends of the floor.

StatMuse @statmuse Xavier Tillman tonight:



22 PTS

13 REB

10-13 FG



First Grizzlies player to reach those numbers on 75 FG% in a playoff game. Xavier Tillman tonight:22 PTS13 REB10-13 FGFirst Grizzlies player to reach those numbers on 75 FG% in a playoff game. https://t.co/tm348ZrBLe

Newly-named Defensive Player of the Year winner Jaren Jackson Jr. was also instrumental in limiting Anthony Davis. Together, they stifled LA's superstar big man to one of his worst playoff performances.

The Memphis Grizzlies will need Xavier Tillman to sustain his performance

Xavier Tillman's defense on Anthony Davis will be needed as the series moves to Los Angeles.

The Memphis Grizzlies will not have Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke throughout the playoffs. Without those two, Memphis' frontline is quite thin. Xavier Tillman showed that he can be an impactful player when given the chance.

Adams gives the Grizzlies a strong rebounding presence and screen setter. At the very least, Tillman could replicate what the "Big Kiwi" consistently does for Memphis.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Tonight, once again, AD stood for Always Disappointing. Got outplayed by Xavier Tillman. Tonight, once again, AD stood for Always Disappointing. Got outplayed by Xavier Tillman.

Davis will not have many nights where he will struggle with his shooting. Even if Xavier Tillman's points do not come, he will be needed to make AD's life difficult.

The series will now shift to Los Angeles for the next two games. LA's boisterous crowd will surely egg them on, putting the onus on the Grizzlies not to wilt under pressure.

Tillman has played in only 14 playoff games in his career. It remains to be seen if he can be as effective on the road when the bright lights in Hollywood are on.

You may also like to read: Kevin Garnett makes an extremely bold prediction about LA Lakers' future: "Lord, I think they’re gonna come off the Anthony Davis project"

Poll : 0 votes