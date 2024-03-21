Did Hubert Davis play in the NBA? Exploring UNC head coach's playing career

Hubert Davis’ hiring as UNC basketball head coach in 2021 was met with a lot of doubts and criticism. Many ignored Davis’ legendary status as a former Tar Heels player, and the fact that Roy Williams had been grooming him for the role. However, all doubts and criticism have been put to rest as the Tar Heels finished the regular season as ACC champions.

Did Hubert Davis play in the NBA?

Hubert Davis played in the NBA. The New York Knicks drafted the UNC Tar Heels coach in the 1992 NBA draft with the 20th overall pick. He remained with the Knicks until 1996 when he was traded to the Toronto Raptors. He set the Knicks franchise record for single-season and career three-point shooting percentages.

Davis spent just the 1996-97 season with the Raptors, after which he moved to the Dallas Mavericks. With the Mavericks, Davis set the franchise record for single-season and career three-point shooting percentages. He played for the Washington Wizards in the 2001-02 season and the Detroit Pistons from 2002 to 2004.

Davis played his last NBA game for the New Jersey Nets in 2004. He is only behind Steve Kerr for a career three-point shooting percentage record in the NBA with 44.1%.

After concluding his NBA career in 2004, Davis worked as an analyst for ESPN, running studio analysis for college basketball. He was also featured as a panelist on College GameDay. He was employed as an assistant coach for the UNC Tar Heels under head coach Roy Williams after the 2011-2012 season.

He returned to Chapel Hill, where he had been a college basketball star. At UNC, Davis still holds the career three-point percentage record at .435 (197 of 453).

Davis played for the Tar Heels from 1988 to 1992, leading the team to a Final Four appearance in 1991. He also averaged 21.4 points in his senior season before he graduated from UNC with a degree in Criminal Justice in 1994.

Davis was promoted to head coach of the Tar Heels following Williams’ retirement in 2021. In his third full season in charge, he has led the Tar Heels to the ACC regular-season championship. The Tar Heels are also seeded No. 1 for the NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels face the Wagner Seahawks today to begin their NCAA tournament campaign. It will be Davis’ next opportunity to write his name in gold in the annals of the UNC basketball program.

