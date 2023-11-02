Is Walter Davis related to Hubert Davis? Looking at relation between two popular basketball figures 

The basketball world is mourning the unfortunate loss of Walter Davis, most known for his time with the Phoenix Suns, where he played for 11 seasons. His play on the court was outstanding, making him the Suns' all-time leader in scoring, and his jersey number was retired by the organization.

Some have wondered about the relationship of Walter to Hubert Davis, the head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball. Both players have ties with the university, which could hint at a possible relationship between the two.

What is the relationship between Walter Davis and Hubert Davis?

The six-time All-Star is the uncle of the current college basketball coach. The Suns legend played for UNC during his college days before getting selected with the fifth pick by Phoenix in 1977. The school released a statement after the death of the famed basketball star.

"Davis (69) was one of the best shooters in Carolina basketball history. A member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, the Pineville, N.C., native was a two-time All-ACC honoree in 1976 and as a senior in 1977, when he led the Tar Heels to an ACC Tournament title and appearance in the NCAA championship game," UNC stated.

"He scored 1,863 points, grabbed 670 rebounds and had 409 assists playing for head coach Dean Smith."

According to further details, Davis was 69 and died of natural causes.

The Suns recently had their Ring of Honor ceremony with some of the best players in history. Recognizable players like Steve Nash, Charles Barkley, and Dan Majerle were all present. However, the franchise's top scorer wasn't in attendance.

Known as "Sweet D" for his effortless brand of basketball and excellent defensive play, Davis was a standout basketball player. In his first NBA season, he averaged 24.2 points, six rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Due to his strong performance in his rookie year, he was selected as an All-Star.

Walter Davis continued to play incredibly well and played five more All-Star games. After playing for the Suns, he moved to the Denver Nuggets and then to the Portland Trail Blazers late in his career.

