The Phoenix Suns will be honoring Shawn Marion and Amare Stoudemire in their Ring of Honor by retiring their numbers. The two former All-Stars were a huge part of the Suns' contending teams back in the 2000s, and they are both beloved by the fans of the organization.

Marion and Stoudemire have long retired from the NBA, and fans have been waiting for the moment the team decided to retire their numbers. The Suns announced earlier that they've decided to retire No. 31 and No. 32, which the players wore during their time in Phoenix.

With the announcement that the team will retire the numbers worn by their former stars, the organization will have 12 retired numbers.

The decision to retire their numbers was a no-brainer as the two dedicated themselves to the revolutionary style of basketball that the Suns popularized. Despite not winning a title for Phoenix, fans are still grateful for their contributions.

Who are the other players that the Phoenix Suns organization has retired?

Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash

The Phoenix Suns have an amazing history of bringing great players to their organization. Here are the other players who the Suns have in their Ring of Honor.

Steve Nash

Probably one of the most recognizable faces to ever suit up for the organization, Steve Nash had great years with the team. He won back-to-back MVP awards while playing for Phoenix.

With Nash at point guard, the Seven Seconds or Less offense seemed seamless.

Charles Barkley

In the 1990s, Charles Barkley made the Suns a contender and put the team on the map. He led Phoenix to an NBA Finals appearance and won an MVP with the team.

Dick Van Arsdale

A premier shooting guard from 1968–1977, Dick Van Arsdale was the star of the team during the early years of the league. He was a three-time All-Star and his No. 5 jersey number was retired by the organization.

Walter Davis

Known as "The Candyman," Walter Davis was a six-time All-Star for Phoenix. Davis showed his scoring abilities at the wing position and surprised the fans each night he suited up.

Kevin Johnson

Barkley wasn't alone in his quest to win a title. He was accompanied by a speedy guard named Kevin Johnson. In his time with the Suns, No. 7 was a problem on the offensive end as no one can catch up to him.

Dan Majerle

Dan Majerle was a reliable offensive weapon in the 1990s and was enough help for Johnson and Barkley. Majerle ended his career as a three-time All-Star for the Suns.

Tom Chambers

Before Chuck took over the Suns, it was Tom Chambers who was giving opponents problems on the offensive end. He wreaked havoc in the power forward position, earning three All-Star selections while he was with the team.

Alvan Adams

Despite only having one All-Star selection in his career, there's no denying that he's one of the best players the organization has had. In his time, he was one of the best passing bigs in the league.

Connie Hawkins

Connie "The Hawk" Hawkins had an incredible stint with Phoenix in the early years of the franchise. He was a four-time All-Star who provided more than 20 points in a game.

Paul Westphal

After struggling with the Boston Celtics, Paul Westphal was able to make a name for himself with the Suns. He quickly became an All-Star with the organization and provided outstanding scoring production for the team.

