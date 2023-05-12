“A pathetic of a big man” – Fans troll Deandre Ayton for showing commitment to Phoenix Suns after elimination 

Deandre Ayton has recently showed his loyalty to the Phoenix Suns after they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the postseason. After sharing that he's committed to the Suns franchise, fans started to quickly troll the Suns big man, who has always been criticized for his lack of efforts on the court.

The Bahamian big man was asked about his future with the team and he answered that he still loves the city. Additionally, Ayton shared that he'll still continue to "play hard" for the team, which didn't sit well with some of the fans.

"I love Phoenix, man. Honestly, I'm gonna continue to play hard for Phoenix." Ayton said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans didn't hold back and trolled the big man for his comments and subpar performance for his third postseason appearance.

Jeff Brazzell @BrazzellJeff @ESPNNBA A pathetic of a big man if I ever saw one ! Trade him please ! @ESPNNBA A pathetic of a big man if I ever saw one ! Trade him please !

Pickle @betpickle @ESPNNBA But the suns don’t agree to stay committed to him @ESPNNBA But the suns don’t agree to stay committed to him

Zach Masters @M0untainMan28 @ESPNNBA The real question is do the Phoenix Suns want to commit to you? @ESPNNBA The real question is do the Phoenix Suns want to commit to you?

Cheese @arizonaballer23 @ESPNNBA “Continue to work hard” Where was that the past two years DA?! @ESPNNBA “Continue to work hard” Where was that the past two years DA?!

kusang2k @m52773827 @ESPNNBA Gotta start to play hard before you continue @ESPNNBA Gotta start to play hard before you continue

OnlyBetOnYourself @JoCote3030 @ESPNNBA This dude ain’t never played hard lol @ESPNNBA This dude ain’t never played hard lol

The Denver Nuggets completely obliterated the Suns last night and went home with a 25-point win. Phoenix were without Chris Paul, who was dealing with a groin injury, and Ayton, who was dealing with pain from the rib contusion he had during Game 5 of the series.

Ayton was a non-factor for the Suns during their series against the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic was able to take advantage of his passiveness on the defensive end during most times. Through the five games he played, Ayton averaged 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks.

Even their head coach, Monty Williams, had to bench him for prolonged periods during the series for his lack of effort engagement in their offensive. There were instances where Jock Landale had to step up and take on the task of guarding Jokic down the block.

In Game 4, Ayton only played for 27 minutes and wasn't much of a presence for the team after only putting up eight points and eight boards. DA's future with the franchise remains to be a mystery.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport There is "wondering around the NBA" about whether Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will be with the Suns next season, per @espn_macmahon There is "wondering around the NBA" about whether Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will be with the Suns next season, per @espn_macmahon https://t.co/8lQ6Moagq8

You might also be interested in reading this: Deandre Ayton Trade Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for Suns’ center in 2024 season

Jay Williams believes that Deandre Ayton will not be a member of the Suns in the coming future

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six

Fans have always questioned Deandre Ayton and his attitude towards the game for the Suns. His passiveness hasn't made any positive impact on the team and even analysts have grown tired of his character. Former NBA player Jay Williams shared that DA could see himself getting traded after his disappointing performance this year.

"After Game 5, when he left the huddle after D-Book and KD were barking at him, trying to get him to a place where he would visually look to be competitive. I said, 'Yo, he's no longer on this squad. He's done.'" Williams said.

Addiotionally, he thinks that veteran point guard Chris Paul could be waived by the team this summer.

"He's not gonna be there moving forward, they're probably gonna waive CP3 as well."

Also read: "Didn't know Stevie Wonder was a ref"- Nuggets fans are fuming after no-call on Nikola Jokic by Deandre Ayton costs them Game 4

Poll : 0 votes