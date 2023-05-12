Deandre Ayton Trade Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for Suns’ center in 2024 season

The Deandre Ayton trade rumors have continued to fly in the wake of the Phoenix Suns' second-round exit from the 2023 Playoffs. Although the team recently signed Ayton to a max deal this past offseason, it sounds as though he and the team are on the outs.

Despite the fact that he played well in the team's first-round matchup, things took a turn for the worse in the second round. Ayton was benched down the stretch in Game 3, which resulted in the big man snubbing media members post-game.

In addition, his absence due to a rib contusion in the team's elimination game didn't sit too well with many fans and analysts. Given all of that, the Deandre Ayton Trade Rumors have continued to fly.

With that in mind let's look at the top 5 potential landing spots for the Suns' center next season.

Looking at potential landing spots amid Deandre Ayton trade rumors

5: Charlotte Hornets

It's no secret that the Charlotte Hornets haven't been able to put things together. With that said, one of the team's biggest assets is that they have cap space, young players, and picks.

Whether or not the team will be able to put together a package that entices the Phoenix Suns, only time will tell. Despite that, it's important to mention that the Hornets are one of the few teams with cap space for Ayton's contract.

4: Toronto Raptors

After parting ways with head coach Nick Nurse, the Toronto Raptors appear set to continue their reshuffling. The Raptors are keen to turn things around after falling short in the Play-In Tournament. In order to compete in the East, the squad may attempt to add some paint protection without a dominant center.

With prospective Eastern Conference matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Raptors may seize the opportunity to add size.

3: Portland Trail Blazers

Given that the Portland Trail Blazers have been looking to bolster the roster around Damian Lillard, the team could move on from longtime center Jusuf Nurkic. While Nurkic's play has been impressive when healthy, the fact of the matter is that he has been injured repeatedly in recent years.

Unfortunately for the team, Nurkic hasn't played in more than 56 games during a single season since 2018-19. Amid Deandre Ayton trade rumors, the Trail Blazers could look to make their move.

2: Dallas Mavericks

This trade is an interesting one because it would likely involve a sign-and-trade for Kyrie Irving, who Kevin Durant may be keen on reuniting with. Despite that, reports have continued to surface that the Suns have been linked to Kyrie Irving.

Mark Cuban has made it clear that he and the Mavericks need to change some things if they want to keep Luka Doncic happy. In addition, a three-team trade could be a possibility if the Suns were to try and trade both Ayton and Chris Paul.

Could the Dallas Mavericks capitalize on Deandre Ayton trade rumors

1: Chicago Bulls

After the Chicago Bulls failed to punch their ticket to the playoffs, the team finds itself in limbo. With Lonzo Ball potentially facing a career-ending surgery the team could look to part ways with DeMar DeRozan.

While DeRozan's time in Chicago has been good, with young players like Patrick Williams and Dalen Terry have seen slowed development due to DeRozan's ball-dominant style.

With Nikola Vucevic entering free agency, the Bulls could look to execute a sign-and-trade to capitalize on Deandre Ayton trade rumors.

Given that the Deandre Ayton trade rumors have picked up in the wake of the Suns' loss, only time will tell how things play out in free agency.

