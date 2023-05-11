“Don’t poke the bear” - JaMychal Green trolling LeBron James with an Instagram post had fans cooking him back

On the heels of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr calling out the LA Lakers for flopping, LeBron James quickly issued a response. According to James, the Lakers don't work on flopping in practice, nor do they go out and look for opportunities to flop in games. He said:

"We don't work on flopping ... we're just not a team that goes out there and looking for flopping opportunities. It's just not us. It's never been. There's actually never been any teams that I've played on in my 20 years where we've been a flopping team."

That didn't sit too well with JaMychal Green, who was quick to fire back on social media with an Instagram post where he called cap on LeBron James. Naturally, fans were quick to issue some pretty funny reactions to the situation ahead of a big Game 6 in LA.

JaMychal Green's impact on the Golden State Warriors against LeBron James

This postseason has seen JaMychal Green play as a key rotational player for Steve Kerr. As a tough player who has been able to assist the team on defense, Green has made an impact during his limited playing time.

Early on in the season, he spoke about being eager to play alongside Draymond Green and how the dynamic duo could potentially rattle defenses:

"It’s going to be fun [to play with Draymond], we going to get under a lot of people’s skin, it’s going to be a lot of trash talking, it’s going to be some bumping. I mean this is what I live for.”

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

As the two Greens look to tie the series against the LA Lakers in a big Game 6 on the road, the Warriors defense will need to put the pressure on LeBron James. Should the team end up forcing a Game 7, the team would reclaim home-court advantage.

With the team looking to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals, their season will be on the line when they step in Crypto.com Arena on Friday. Whether or not LeBron James and the Lakers' alleged flopping is on display, and continues to be a story, only time will tell.

