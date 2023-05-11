Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers' superstar expected to play Game 6 against Warriors

After going down with a scary head injury in Game 5, Anthony Davis is expected to play in Game 6 on Friday. As the LA Lakers went down to the Golden State Warriors on the road, Davis was hit with an accidental elbow.

As he sat on the sidelines, Anthony Davis appeared concussed as he headed back to the locker room, reportedly with the help of a wheelchair. In the wake of the game, reports have now emerged that Davis didn't sustain a concussion as previously thought.

With the latest update, he is expected to play in Game 6 in LA on Friday, where the Lakers will look to close things out on their home court.

Further updates and testing regarding Anthony Davis

According to longtime NBA insider Brian Windhorst, who spoke on Get Up on Thursday morning, the team will continue to evaluate Anthony Davis today. As Windhorst spoke about, and many fans have suggested, concussion symptoms can emerge days after the fact.

As a result, the most important thing is making sure he is healthy enough to compete. He will be continued to be evaluated today to see if he develops symptoms. I will tell you that having covered situations like this for the last 10 or 15 years, every concussion situation is different. None are the same.

“You cannot make assumptions. If you make assumptions, you’ll end up looking wrong. Other thing is that it’s not necessarily the way he feels. There’s a series of tests they put him through that they compare him to tests that he had when he was not concussed.”

Anthony Davis has been an integral part to the LA Lakers’ success this postseason. Although he dealt with his fair share of injuries during the regular season, he has been dominant during the postseason.

So far this year, Anthony Davis has averaged 21.5ppg along with a whopping 13.5 rebounds per game. At the same time, he’s averaging a career-high 3.4 blocks per game. Should he be healthy enough to suit up on Friday his presence could be an absolute game-changer for the Lakers.

