"Didn't know Stevie Wonder was a ref"- Nuggets fans are fuming after no-call on Nikola Jokic by Deandre Ayton costs them Game 4

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 08, 2023 04:17 GMT
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic drives past Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets blew their 2-0 series lead to the Phoenix Suns after dropping the Game 4 129-124. The Nuggets came close to securing a result late in the game but couldn't get the job done.

Jokic dropped a career-high 53-point outing, but his sixth and final turnover pretty much took the game away from the Nuggets with 27.7 seconds left. Denver was down 120-123 at that stage and could've tied or cut the deficit to one.

Jokic lost the handle while playing a one-two game with Jamal Murray. Jokic got the switch on the smaller Landry Shamet, who played excellent defense as the former tried to drive to the rim. Shamet anticipated the Nuggets center's move, forcing a turnover as Deandre Ayton rushed to steal the ball.

Nikola Jokic tried to snatch the ball, with Ayton grabbed it while on the floor, resulting in a jump ball. The latter got the tip but appeared to hold Jokic's right shoulder with his off arm. Here's a clip of that possession (via Tony Clements on Twitter):

Ayton pulled down Jokic on the jump ball#Nuggets https://t.co/WdCjhvEHKB

The refs didn't call a foul on Deandre Ayton. The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, didn't have a challenge left after they used it on an out-of-bounds call just a few seconds before the jump ball.

Nuggets fans online were livid after videos of Ayton's foul on Jokic emerged after the game. One fan wrote:

"Didnt know stevie wonder was a ref"
@TheNBACentral Didnt know stevie wonder was a ref

More reactions followed:

@TheNBACentral Dirty thug suns team
@TheNBACentral Yes. Not the first time I've seen that maneuver. Someone did that to Anthony Davis in the Grizzlies series.
@TheNBACentral That’s a bad one to miss, Nuggets fans are hurting https://t.co/lQbLL6G5yX
@TheNBACentral Yes, Jokic just doesn’t flop like Embiid though, so he didn’t get the call 😔
@TheNBACentral Ayton so trash 😂
@TheNBACentral The refs were garbage to the nuggets at the end of this game
@TheNBACentral If only a ref was close enough to see that in real time smh.
@TheNBACentral Yes. Ayton is garbage so any slander against him will always be a yes
@TheNBACentral Suns playing dirty wow nothing new
@TheNBACentral Suns and Warriors the two most dirtiest teams in the NBA smh
@TheNBACentral Just copped my new Book jersey 🔥 https://t.co/n8syzws5cY

Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets woes extend further than officiating blunders late in the game

The Denver Nuggets failed to match the Phoenix Suns' intensity over the last two games. The Suns' bench has stepped up over the last two games after Monty Williams made significant adjustments following losses in Games 1 and 2.

The Suns bench outscored the Nuggets 22-20 in Game 3 and 40-11 in Game 4. Jock Landale, Landry Shamet, TJ Warren and Terrence Ross have given the Suns the edge in these two games. Denver, meanwhile, has been heavily reliant on Nikola Jokic.

The former two-time MVP bagged 30 points, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists in Game 3 and finished with 53 points, four rebounds and 11 assists in Game 4. However, his efforts weren't enough to lead the Nuggets to at least one win on the road.

Nikola Jokic's supporting cast needs to step up. Jamal Murray had a decent outing of 25 points and seven assists in Game 4, but nobody got going on the Nuggets apart from him. The Suns have spread their defensive attention to the role players, limiting their impact at the expense of Jokic's high-scoring efforts.

So far, it's worked in their favor. The Nuggets need to limit Devin Booker or Kevin Durant in this series, as the Suns lack scoring depth. Neutralizing Booker would be the ideal recipe for success, as he has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 36.3 points on 64/87/90 splits this series.

