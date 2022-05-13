“I just don’t see the dedication that I would need to see from my top 75 player” - Amar'e Stoudemire believes the Philadelphia 76ers should not offer former All-NBA player a max contract

James Harden has been an All-NBA player over the past few seasons. But his recent form has Amar'e Stoudemire believing that the Philadelphia 76ers should not offer their star guard a max contract.

Harden had an overall disappointing run during his first year in Philadelphia. He will now have the opportunity to sign a max contract with the 76ers, enter free agency, or opt-in for another year with the team.

Former Phoenix Suns star center Amar'e Stoudemire believes that James Harden should not receive a max contract from the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason if the guard does decide to opt out.

"If I'm the owner of the Sixers I cannot commit to giving him a max deal. I just don't see the dedication that I would need to see from my top-75 player. You have to have a certain level of determination and focus on being the best player you can possibly be and also be there for your teammates when they need you the most."

Amar'e Stoudemire has some unique insight into the James Harden situation. He has been one of the player development assistants for the Brooklyn Nets for the past two seasons.

While Stoudemire would not have been directly responsible for the coaching and development of Harden, he was part of the same organization as the superstar guard.

If James Harden cannot return to the All-NBA, let alone top 75, form that he had earlier in his career, then Amar'e Stoudemire could have a point about the Philadelphia 76ers not keeping their superstar.

James Harden struggles with the Philadelphia 76ers this postseason, add to Amar'e Stoudemire's argument.

Former Brooklyn Nets' coach Stoudemire questions Harden's determination to be the best.

With Amar'e Stoudemire questioning if James Harden can be the great player he once was and if he deserves a max contract, the former Phoenix Suns star did give a condition to his statement.

In games like this, like a Game 6, they're going to need him to player at a high level. If he's not capable of doing that, and as a max player, I'm not going to be willing to give you a max contract, if you're not showing me that you can handle this situation.

James Harden's performance during the NBA playoffs has drawn criticism for the former All-NBA guard.

Harden has not been reliable at the end of games except for Game 4 in the Philadelphia 76ers' current series. If the Philadelphia 76ers advance to the Eastern Conference finals, they will need Game 4 Harden back.

With the series on the line for the Philadelphia 76ers, Amar'e Stoudemire and the rest of the world will see if James Harden can play like the former All-NBA player he was earlier in his career.

