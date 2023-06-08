Phoenix Suns Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard can form 'Big 3' in 'Valley' with Slim Reaper & Booker

The Phoenix Suns have started to make some buzz around the league after they confirmed their plans on wanting to waive Chris Paul. However, they aren't done and are planning on adding another star to their already star-studded roster headlined by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

According to new developments, the Suns are exploring the possibility of waiving or trading the 12-time All-Star. Doing this would give them a hole at the point guard position and it hasn't been clear as to which guard they'll pursue. Due to that, an Eastern Conference executive strongly believes that Phoenix will try to pursue Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

"There is a lot that can happen there," the executive said. "The Suns need depth all over that roster. They want to free up their payroll. They want to see if there is a way to bring in Dame. They want to see what they can do with a Deandre Ayton deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There is a lot on the table. And the [Los Angeles] Lakers need to know where they are going with [D’Angelo] Russell. They’re not just letting him walk. They traded a pick for him. And who knows if they could get Chris to sign a vet minimum deal or what?"

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Phoenix Suns looking for ways to acquire Damian Lillard ahnfiredigital.com/nba/phoenix-su… Report: Phoenix Suns looking for ways to acquire Damian Lillard ahnfiredigital.com/nba/phoenix-su…

The only way for the Suns to acquire Lillard would be to trade for him. He's currently under contract and could exercise his player option in the 2024-25 season, where he's guaranteed to earn $48.7 million.

For Phoenix, trading for the seven-time All-Star won't be easy. They don't have a ton of assets they can use to trade for the star. During the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the team used four first-round picks to acquire Durant. Not only that, they sent three valuable players away from Phoenix, crippling their depth.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move to Suns, and new owner Mat Ishbia pushing to get deal done tonight. BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move to Suns, and new owner Mat Ishbia pushing to get deal done tonight.

You might also be interested in reading this: NBA Rumors: LA Lakers and LA Clippers are both interested in Chris Paul after getting waived by the Phoenix Suns

Ramona Shelburne warns fans to monitor the Phoenix Suns acquiring James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has weighed in on what the Phoenix Suns' next move will be moving forward. After the news about the organization's plan to waive Paul, the Suns have opened up new possibilities on which player they'll pursue in the summer to strengthen their roster.

One player fans should monitor is James Harden, who could be in the Suns' radar.

"The Phoenix Suns don’t waive Chris Paul unless they feel pretty good about somebody else. And I want you to keep your eye on James Harden. I don’t want to report anything, but that was in the wind for the past month or so." Shelburne said.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“The Phoenix Suns don’t waive Chris Paul] unless they feel pretty good about somebody else. And I want you to keep your eye on James Harden. I don’t want to report anything, but that was in the wind for… ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne says ‘keep your eye’ on James Harden to Phoenix“The Phoenix Suns don’t waive Chris Paul] unless they feel pretty good about somebody else. And I want you to keep your eye on James Harden. I don’t want to report anything, but that was in the wind for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne says ‘keep your eye’ on James Harden to Phoenix 👀“The Phoenix Suns don’t waive Chris Paul] unless they feel pretty good about somebody else. And I want you to keep your eye on James Harden. I don’t want to report anything, but that was in the wind for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/U840X6417b

The Suns have been making noise in the market and the offseason hasn't even started.

Also read: “Got roasted by his kid's friends and now this” – Chris Paul waived by Suns had NBA fans roasting him

Poll : 0 votes