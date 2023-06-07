“Got roasted by his kid's friends and now this” – Chris Paul waived by Suns had NBA fans roasting him

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly waived Chris Paul and will look forward to signing a new point guard for the 2023-24 NBA season. After three seasons with the team, the organization is ready to move on from the player who helped them reach the NBA Finals in 2021.

Shortly after the news of his being waived was announced, fans quickly shared their reactions about it. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Aidan LaPorta @aidanlaporta69 @TheNBACentral @ChrisBHaynes He said earlier his daughter is getting chirped about him having no rings. It’s gonna be even worse now @TheNBACentral @ChrisBHaynes He said earlier his daughter is getting chirped about him having no rings. It’s gonna be even worse now😭😭😭💀

Charlie Quinn @CharlieQuinnMMA @TheNBACentral The NBA is a cold world man. He’ll be in LA by next week @TheNBACentral The NBA is a cold world man. He’ll be in LA by next week

Kota @Kotasiri @TheNBACentral @ChrisBHaynes I tried calling Chris earlier to ask about his summer plans, no ring @TheNBACentral @ChrisBHaynes I tried calling Chris earlier to ask about his summer plans, no ring https://t.co/YuYpVXxokE

Paul played 59 games this season for the Suns and wasn't much effective. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists while leading the team to a fourth-place finish in the Western Conference.

Which teams could sign Chris Paul after he was waived?

The Suns' decision to waive the veteran point guard came with a good reason. He was signed to the team on a four-year $120 million deal after their iconic playoff run in 2021. Since then, the team hasn't had any notable success and has struggled mightily in the postseason.

Now, there are other teams that could try and offer him veteran minimum contracts. Here are some of the teams that could sign the 12-time All-Star for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have done an amazing job in building a contending team this season. However, they've fallen short on multiple occasions despite adding a few notable pieces. By adding CP3, they'll get a chance to play with some pace on the offensive end.

Given that the Celtics already have Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon, Paul won't spend a ton of time on the court. This way, he can get healthier and make a lasting impression even if he's on the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

With the news that James Harden could leave the Philadelphia 76ers, the team's front office could use the opportunity to pursue a veteran guard. The addition of Paul could help Embiid become a bigger threat in the pick and roll. Also, the team will have fewer isolation plays with CP3 at the helm.

It also won't hurt them financially as the future Hall of Fame guard could agree to a veteran minimum deal.

LA Lakers

The 2005-06 Rookie of the Year will bring another level of intelligence to the team if the LA Lakers decide to pursue him. D'Angelo Russell is already being heavily considered by the team on whether he'll be re-signed or not.

Plus, signing Chris Paul will encourage LeBron James to hold his retirement and get the chance to play alongside his close friend.

