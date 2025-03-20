"Did we just see what I think we just saw!? Wow!!": When Furman stunned Kevin Harlan and college basketball world with Virginia upset in March Madness

March Madness, hence the name, is always about madness as college basketball is known for heart-pounding, exhilarating finishes. Many of these come in the NCAA national tournament every March, as a lot of teams win from buzzer-beaters that vary from near halfcourt heaves to even clutch inside drives.

Ad

One of the most popular and iconic March Madness game-winners then is when the Furman Paladins upset the Virginia Cavaliers via a long-rame bomb from the three-point elbow by now senior guard JP Pegues, which eventually won his team the first-round matchup of the South region by a mere point, 68-67.

During the sequence, renowned basketball commentator Kevin Harlan was able to call the game so well, that it captured the shock value the whole college basketball world felt with Pegues' shot. It was an upset victory of huge proportions, as the Cavaliers were vying to return to the NCAA mountaintop, but was ultimately stunned by the Paladins.

Ad

Trending

"GOOOOOOOOOD! Furman leads! Timeout VIRGINIA! Did we just see what I think we just saw!? Wow!!," Harlan was quoted as saying as Pegues' three-ball went in. (2:20)

Ad

The sequence started when then Virginia senior Kihei Clark was inbounding the ball right after a Paladins' free throw cut their lead down to two, 67-65. With 12.3 seconds left, Clark inbounded the ball to his teammate, Reece Beekman, who passed it back to him. Unfortunately for Clark, he was immediately trapped by Furman's defense, including Pegues, before he decided to throw the ball up high.

This caused Paladins forward Garrett Hien to intercept the ball and immediately pass it over to Pegues, who hasn't shot a three-pointer in the fixture up to that point, to line up his shot over soft defense from Clark. As the ball went in for the Furman lead, Virginia immediately called a timeout.

Ad

With just 2.2 seconds remaining, a heave from Beekman grazed the back iron as the Paladins, who were seeded at No. 13 and were in their first NCAA national tournament in 43 years, upset the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, 68-67, who were vying for their second national title, winning it just recently in 2019.

Dan Bonner details what may have gone through Kihei Clark's mind that led to his lob

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Harlan was joined by legendary analysts Stan Van Gundy and Dan Bonner for the broadcast that has since become one of the most iconic in college basketball history. Right after Harlan's ecstatic reaction to JP Pegues' shot, Bonner offered his take on why Kihei Clark may have decided to throw the ball up.

"Kihei Clark thinks he can throw the ball down the court and run the timeout. But as soon as that pass is intercepted, now suddenly you have a scramble situation. Virginia cannot set its defense, and another big basket by Pegues," (2:53)

Van Gundy went on to let out his disappointment with the decision made by Clark, who he saw as a veteran floor general heading into the game. Pegues finished with 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal while Clark had five markers, two boards and five dimes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here