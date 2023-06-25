NBA Summer League: Top 5 prospects who got a second chance to enter the big stage ft. Kai Sotto, Drew Timme and more

The 2023 NBA draft is over, but the selection process is not done yet, as some undrafted free agents are still looking for their new teams. These prospects didn’t experience the thrill of being drafted on Thursday night, but they can still hope for a bright future.

The 2023 NBA Summer League, which begins July 7, allows such athletes to steal the limelight and make their dreams come true. Some of these players have already shown their talent and potential in college or overseas, but they still have much more to prove.

Here are the Top 5 prospects with a point to prove in NBA Summer League:

#1 Kai Sotto

Kai Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers

Kai Sotto is a 7-foot-3 giant with a lot of potential. The Filipino center was snubbed in the draft, but he has a chance to play for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.

Sotto can do it all: shoot, pass, dribble and defend. He could be a game-changer for any team that gives him a shot.

#2 Drew Timme

Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Drew Timme was a dominant force for Gonzaga last season. He put up 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

But Timme was overlooked in the draft because of limitations in his athleticism, shooting range and defensive versatility. He landed with the Milwaukee Bucks as an undrafted free agent on an Exhibit 10 contract.

#3 Adama Sanogo

Adama Sanogo of the Connecticut Huskies

Adama Sanogo was a beast for the UConn Huskies last season. He led the Huskies in scoring with 17.2 ppg and rebounding 7.7 per game. Sanogo also made the All-Big East First Team and the Final Four MOP, as he helped UConn capture its first national championship since 2014.

He was ignored in the draft, primarily because of his height (6-foot-7) and shooting woes. Sanogo joined the Chicago Bulls on a two-way deal.

#4 Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe of the Kentucky Wildcats Furman v Virginia

Oscar Tshiebwe, the Kentucky transfer, was a star for the Wildcats last season, earning the First-Team All-SEC honor and an All-American nod. The 2022 National Player of the Year posted 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game for Kentucky.

But Tshiebwe was passed over in the draft, mostly because of his defensive lapses and slow feet. He landed with the Indiana Pacers on a two-way deal.

#5 Kihei Clark

Kihei Clark of the Virginia Cavaliers

Kihei Clark, the Virginia point guard, was a veteran leader and a vital part of the Cavaliers’ winning culture in recent years. He put up 10.7 points, 5.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and one steal per game last season.

Clark was snubbed in the draft, reportedly because of his size (5-foot-9) and scoring prowess averaging 9.5 ppg in his career. He hooked up with the Utah Jazz for the NBA Summer League.

Poll : 0 votes