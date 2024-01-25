Did Kim Mulkey coach Brittney Griner? A look at the complicated history of their relationship

Kim Mulkey and Brittney Griner. If you're talking about the history of women's basketball, these two names should be among the most renowned. Mulkey is currently one of the most well-known (and successful) coaches in history, while Griner is a bonafide WNBA star with the Phoenix Mercury. But what do these two women have in common?

This post explores the relationship between Mulkey and Griner when both of them were earning multiple accolades on the women's college hoops hardwood.

Did Kim Mulkey coach Brittney Griner?

Yes, Kim Mulkey coached Brittney Griner. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor University. The eventual WNBA star played for the Lady Bears from 2009 to 2013, averaging 22.2 points per game on 56.9% field-goal shooting for her career as Baylor's undisputed leader for her four years.

The two won the 2012 NCAA women's basketball title together. Griner was absolutely dominant in the championship clincher, logging a double-double of 26 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots in an 80-61 dismantling of Notre Dame. She was the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and was also the AP Player of the Year.

Griner was a two-time Wade Trophy Player of the Year and two-time first-team All-American (and also a second-team choice in another season). She was the Big 12 Player of the Year three times and the conference's Defensive Player of the Year all four seasons.

Griner is the best player ever to come out of Mulkey's coaching stable, and it is easy to see why.

Kim Mulkey and Brittney Griner's relationship

Mulkey and Griner's relationship has been contentious, all things considered. Despite the success they had on the basketball court, the two women have figured in numerous controversies over the years.

In 2013, right as Griner was preparing for her WNBA rookie season, an ESPN story reported that Mulkey allegedly told her Baylor players to not be open about their sexuality while playing for the Baptist school. Griner, who publicly came out the same year as a lesbian, said this about the report:

"It was a recruiting thing. The coaches thought that if it seemed like they condoned it, people wouldn't let their kids come play for Baylor."

While the current LSU coach has always had praises for Griner's skills and accomplishments, she's been noticeably mum when it comes to her former player's personal life. Most recently, she was tight-lipped during Griner's imprisonment ordeal in Russia, only commenting by March of last year that she hasn't spoken to her former player since she was brought back home.

Numerous people online rallied in support of Griner and against Mulkey's seemingly cavalier attitude about the issues at hand. But in 2024, it seems like all of these issues have been put on the back burner.