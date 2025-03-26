Dishon Jackson transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Iowa State star ft. Kansas

Dishon Jackson will be suiting up for a new team next season. The 6-foot-11 center entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after a one-season stint with the Iowa State Cyclones.

Jackson, who played for Washington State and Charlotte before transferring to Iowa State, averaged 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.6 assists through 35 games in his first year with the Cyclones. He quickly became a key piece for coach T.J. Otzelberger, making 33 starts this season.

Here are the top five landing spots for Jackson, who will be looking for a fresh start in the 2025-26 campaign.

Dishon Jackson's potential transfer portal landing spots

#5, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights need a big man for the 2025-26 NCAA season, with freshman star Ace Bailey set to move to the NBA after just one year in New Jersey. Bailey posted impressive numbers for Rutgers, averaging 17.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.3 apg and 1.3 bpg.

The Scarlet Knights may try to land Dishon Jackson, who scored in double figures in 15 games for Iowa State this season. His best scoring performance came against Jackson State on Dec. 8, dropping 17 points in a 100-58 victory.

#4, UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley reacts during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn

The UConn Huskies are champions no more after they lost to the Florida Gators in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Reinforcements are needed for the Huskies to return to the mountaintop next season.

Dan Hurley has added a quality big man via the transfer portal before, signing Tarris Reed Jr. from the Michigan Wolverines before the 2024-25 season. He may do so again with Dishon Jackson, who will be in his final year of eligibility next season.

#3, Stanford Cardinal

Dishon Jackson grew up in the Bay Area, so this potential move is an enticing one for the former St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School star and his family. The Stanford Cardinal failed to reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season with an 11-9 ACC record.

Adding Jackson will help bolster the frontline of the Cardinal, who last qualified for March Madness in 2014. Jackson was Iowa State's second-leading rebounder last season, trailing only forward Joshua Jefferson.

#2, Auburn Tigers

Dishon Jackson will be looking to finish his college basketball career on a winning note and join a team that can contend for the national championship. The Auburn Tigers have proven they are one of those teams, entering this year's NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 28-5 overall record.

The Tigers' bid to win their first NCAA title remains alive after beating Alabama State and Creighton in the first two rounds. Bruce Pearl will need to add a big man, though, next season, with star player Johni Broome set to leave Auburn after March Madness. Signing Jackson could be an option for the veteran coach to fill that void.

#1, Kansas Jayhawks

Dishon Jackson may not have to move out of the Big 12 if the Kansas Jayhawks come calling for his services this offseason. The Jayhawks have a pressing need in the center position next season, with Hunter Dickinson departing.

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self talks to center Hunter Dickinson in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Photo: Imagn

Dickinson was a vital cog for KU coach Bill Self, leading the Jayhawks in scoring and rebounding this season. Kansas is looking for reinforcements after losing to Arkansas in the first round of March Madness.

Jackson dazzled in the game against Kansas on Jan. 15, scoring 17 points in Iowa State's 74-57 victory. He shot 4 of 9 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line in that contest.

