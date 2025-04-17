Duke basketball roster changes 2025: Full list of players set to join and leave Jon Scheyer's squad

The Duke Blue Devils did not have the finish to March Madness that they hoped for.They reached the Final Four but were upset by the Houston Cougars 70-67. The Cougars advanced to the national championship game, where they lost to the Florida Gators.

The transfer portal is open until April 22, but it has not impacted the Blue Devils this season. They do not have any players who have entered the portal, nor have they added any players from it.

However, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils will still lose some players to the NBA draft or because of expiring eligibility. They are also adding several recruits to the team.

Here is a full list of players joining and leaving the team this offseason. Notably, Cooper Flagg is not included because he has not officially declared for the 2025 NBA draft and could return to the team.

Players leaving the Duke Blue Devils

Kon Knueppel

Kon Knueppel officially declared for the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday. As a result, he will not be returning to the Blue Devils to help them to another deep NCAA Tournament run. Knueppel was a big part of the Blue Devils this past season, averaging 14.4 points per game. He is projected to be a top-10 pick in the draft.

Sion James

Sion James transferred to the Blue Devils last season from Tulane. He was an impactful player, averaging 8.6 points per game. However, he will not be back next season as he is out of eligibility.

Mason Gillis

Mason Gillis was a transfer to the Blue Devils this past season after spending four seasons with Purdue. He played a small role on the Blue Devils this past season, averaging 4.1 points per game. He will not be back next season as he is out of eligibility.

Players joining the Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer is an incoming five-star recruit who is projected to be a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA draft. Assuming Cooper Flagg declares for the 2025 NBA draft, Boozer will be expected to be a star for Duke next season.

Shelton Henderson

Shelton Henderson is another five-star recruit coming to Duke next season. He is a candidate to start for the team, depending on whether the Blue Devils add anyone in the transfer portal.

Nikolas Khamenia

Five-star forward Nikolas Khamenia is another excellent part of the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country for the Blue Devils. Khamenia was a McDonald's All-American selection this past season.

Cayden Boozer

The brother of Cameron Boozer, Cayden, is another great prospect for Duke. He committed to the Blue Devils over an enticing offer from Miami and should provide valuable depth in his freshman season.

