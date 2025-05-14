Duke commit Cayden Boozer drops 1-word reaction to future teammate Isaiah Evans’ cool edit and snaps from practice

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans is sweating out in the 2025 offseason as he looks to earn more playing time next year. On Tuesday, the incoming sophomore posted a cool edit with candid snaps of one of his practices. Evans is then seen working on his handles and shooting, highlighted with him playing through "All I Need" by Wiki featuring Earl Sweatshirt.

The Instagram post comes after Evans confirmed his commitment to play a second season with coach Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils in the 2025-2026 campaign. On Sunday, it was announced that the Huntersville, North Carolina, native has withdrawn his name from this year's NBA draft before the official draft combine.

His incoming teammate in five-star high school recruit Cayden Boozer dropped a one-word reaction on Evans' post.

"Dawg," Boozer wrote.

(image credits: @showtime.slim on Instagram)

Boozer and Evans are looking to avenge Duke's heartbreaking finish in the 2024-2025 season. Despite leading for a greater chunk of the game, the Blue Devils could not pull through in the end during their 2025 NCAA Final Four matchup against the Houston Cougars on April 5. Their national title hopes were swept away after the 70-67 loss.

For a program that has not won a national championship in a decade now, Evans' re-commitment and the arrival of Cayden Boozer, along with his brother Cameron, bolsters their roster for next year. Cayden is coming in as the No. 16th-ranked prospect from the class of 2025, while Evans averaged 6.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in around 13.7 minutes per contest last year.

Isaiah Evans netted the highest three-point shooting percentage in the 2024-2025 Duke Blue Devils

Among all of the 2024-2025 Duke Blue Devils playing at least 25 games, Isaiah Evans, who logged in 36 games, averaged the highest three-point shooting percentage with 41.6%, making around 1.7 out of his 4.1 attempts on the year. His talent was on display when he dropped six three-balls on Dec. 4, 2024, in an 84-78 win over the Auburn Tigers.

As the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, are expected to play out their rookie campaigns of college basketball later this year, they will already have a sharpshooting weapon in Evans as a teammate.

