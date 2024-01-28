Duke vs Clemson Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Atlantic Coast Conference matchup inside the Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon between the Clemson Tigers and the 12th-ranked Duke Blue Devils. The game tips off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The Tigers (13-5, 3-4 in ACC) are coming off a 78-67 road victory on Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles. The Blue Devils (14-4, 5-2) are coming off an 83-69 road win on Tuesday against the Louisville Cardinals.

Clemson vs. Duke betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Clemson Tigers +7.5 (-105) Over 149.5 (-105) +260 Duke Blue Devils -7.5 (-115) Under 149.5 (-115) -320

Clemson vs. Duke head-to-head

This will be the 134th game between the Clemson Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils. This matchup has been one-sided as Duke has a 102-31 all-time record. The last time these programs played was on Jan. 14, 2023, when Clemson picked up a 72-64 home win.

Where to watch Clemson vs. Duke

This game will be airing on linear television as it will be on ESPN. It will also be available for streaming on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Clemson vs. Duke key injuries

Clemson

Guard Alex Hemenway: Lower Body (OUT)

Guard Jake Heidbreder: Redshirt (OUT)

Duke

Center Christian Reeves: Ankle (OUT)

Guard Jaden Schutt: Redshirt (OUT)

Clemson vs. Duke: Best picks and prediction

These teams are a lot closer than the spread suggests heading into this game. When looking at the offenses in the last handful of games, the Tigers scored 85.7 points in their previous three games, while the Blue Devils averaged 77.0 points in their last five games. Throughout the season, these teams are neck-and-neck in terms of shooting percentages.

Senior center PJ Hall has been one of the best players in the entire NCAA, as he has been doing exceptionally well. He is shooting 52.0% from the floor, including 32.1% from beyond the arc. Hall is also averaging 19.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Both teams have been doing pretty well in terms of covering the spread, as Clemson is 10-8 against the spread while Duke is sitting at 9-9 against the spread. Everything is pointing towards going with the Clemson Tigers to cover the spread on the road in this game.

Pick: Clemson Tigers +7.5 (-105)

