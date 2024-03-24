Duke vs James Madison basketball injury report and prediction ahead of second-round Day 2 of March Madness 2024 - Sunday, March 24

The No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils will face the No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes on Sunday afternoon in the second round of March Madness 2024. The game will be played at 5:15 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Blue Devils defeated the Vermont Catamounts 64-47 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with Jared McCain and Mark Mitchell both scoring 15 points. The Dukes, for their part, upset the No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers in the first round, winning their clash 72-61. Terrance Edwards Jr. led them in points-scored with 14.

Duke vs. James Madison basketball injuries

Caleb Foster (G), Duke Blue Devils

Star freshman Caleb Foster suffered a stress fracture during the Blue Devils' 83-79 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Feb. 24. His right foot sustained a stress fracture, and it was confirmed that he would miss the entirety of March Madness. Over the last five outings, he has been seen wearing protective gear on his right leg.

On Thursday, Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer confirmed the situation:

“My heart breaks for Caleb, because Caleb has done literally everything you could ask from a guy who has an injury and trying to get back out there.”

The player attempted to join practice with his teammates before the Durham school traveled to New York for the NCAA Tournament. Scheyer said Foster wasn't able to do so:

“He wasn’t able to really be himself, and so he’s going to be out. He has a stress fracture in his ankle, and it’s a unique injury. And so we’ll be missing him.”

Christian Reeves (C), Duke Blue Devils

Reeves is recovering from ankle surgery, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the season, according to Duke's website. Before that, he missed 13 games of the season. Nonetheless, he was able to log a career-high 12 minutes during the school's season opener against Dartmouth in 2023.

Duke vs. James Madison Odds and Prediction

Duke vs. James Madison spread: Blue Devils -7.5

Duke vs. James Madison over/under: 148 points

Duke vs. James Madison money line: Blue Devils -298, Dukes +238

The Blue Devils are 19-11-1 against the spread as favorites this season

The Dukes are 19-14-1 ATS overall in 2023-24

The Blue Devils are the favorites for this game, and rightly so. The ACC school had a strong regular season. It unexpectedly fell in the ACC Tournament to the competition's revelation and eventual winner, the NC State Wolfpack, in the quarterfinal round. However, James Madison is one of our picks for a potential Cinderella story this year, so we at least expect the Dukes to cover the spread.

Prediction: Duke 77-72 James Madison.