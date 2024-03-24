LSU vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 24 - March Madness 2024

LSU and Middle Tennessee lock horns in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Lady Tigers and Blue Raiders are coming off contrasting wins to start the Women's March Madness, with LSU beating Rice 70-60, while Middle Tennessee stunned Louisville 71-69.

The winner will move on to Sweet 16 and meet the victor of the Creighton-UCLA clash at 8:30 p.m. ET.

This is the second time LSU and Middle Tennessee will square off in the second round of a women's NCAA Tournament game. The first was in 1986 when the Lady Tigers beat the Blue Raiders 78-65.

Angel Reese will lead LSU's offense in this game against Middle Tennessee. The 6-foot-3 forward averages 18.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

She'll be backed up by Aneesah Morrow, who contributes 16.4 markers, 9.9 boards and 2.7 swipes each game for the Lady Tigers. Other cagers averaging in double-figures for the Kim Mulkey-mentored LSU are Mikaylah Williams (14.4 ppg), Flau'jae Johnson (14.2 ppg) and Hailey Van Lith (12.1 ppg).

On the other hand, the Blue Raiders are on a 20-game winning streak, which led to a Conference USA regular season-tournament double. In the first round of the Women's NCAA Tournament, they came back from 18 points down to beat Louisville 71-69.

Savannah Wheeler leads Middle Tennessee's attack at 17.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 5.0 apg and 1.4 apg. Wheeler has a solid supporting cast led by center Anastasia Boldyreva.

The 6-foot-6 Boldyreva has been a towering presence on defense for the Blue Raiders, averaging 2.9 blocks per game to go along with 14.6 ppg and 8.6 rpg.

Jalynn Gregory and Ta'Mia Scott are the other Middle Tennessee players in double-figures with averages of 12.6 and 12.1 points, respectively.

LSU vs. Middle Tennessee: Betting odds

Action Network places LSU as a 16.5-point favorite with a moneyline of -3000. Middle Tennessee, on the other hand, is 16.5-point underdogs at +1250 moneyline. The game's over/under is 141.5.

LSU vs. Middle Tennessee: Head-to-head

LSU and Middle Tennessee have met five times in history. The Lady Tigers lead the series 3-2.

LSU vs. Middle Tennessee: Where to watch

The LSU-Middle Tennessee will air on ABC. It will also stream on FuboTV. Tipoff is set at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PST.

LSU vs. Middle Tennessee: Key injuries

LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith is out for the season due to a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. She sustained the injuries on Nov. 24.

LSU vs. Middle Tennessee: Best picks and prediction

LSU has averaged 86.2 points per contest and has allowed 62.5 ppg. The Lady Tigers have shot 46.6% from the field. On the other hand, Middle Tennessee has averaged 71.8 points on 43.8% field-goal shooting. The Blue Raiders defense has allowed 54.7 ppg.

Pick: LSU (-16.5, -3000)

