Angel Reese recently uploaded a TikTok video, which raised many eyebrows. The LSU Tigers forward was seen lip-syncing to a song by Jhené Aiko, 'The Worst.' The lyrics of the song specifically caught the attention of fans.

Reese lip-synced these lyrics:

"Please don't take this personal / But you ain't sh*t / And you weren't special"

Many fans thought that the song was chosen purposely in order to shade her former boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher. Their comments were as follows:

Fans reacted to Angel Reese's TikTok video.

Angel Reese recently announced her breakup

Angel Reese apparently confirmed that she is no longer in a romantic relationship with her former boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher. The LSU hooper revealed this news on Tuesday when she went live on her Instagram. It was reported that the two have known each other for six years but only started dating in 2023.

"Yeah, I'm single. I don't got no man. Don't attach me to no man. That's all I'm say. That's it."

Fans were quick to notice that Reese and the Florida State Seminoles guard deleted each other's pictures from their social media feeds. Additionally, they also unfollowed each other on Instagram. Resse also said that she is not looking forward to dating anyone romantically.

"I do what's best for me, that's it," she continued. "I'm the catch! Let's not get it twisted."

Reese was not the only one to apparently confirm her breakup from Fletcher because the guard uploaded a story on his Instagram account and deleted it in minutes. The story post said:

"Stop DM me, I've been single for a min. All I mess with genuine sh*t, I got all the respect and love for her but me & that young lady are not together," he wrote.

Image Credit: Cam'Ron Fletcher's Instagram Story

Angel Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers recently played against the Rice Owl and were defeated. She struggled to put up the offensive performance that she is known for and thus received mixed criticism from college hoops fans online.

While fans cheered on her efforts during the game against Rice Owls, they could not ignore the fact that Reese's performance was typical of her usual standard. Despite that, the team was able to advance into the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers will play against No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Do you think Angel Reese will be able to bring her A-game to the upcoming matchup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.