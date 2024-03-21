Angel Reese has apparently confirmed that she is no longer in a relationship with her long-time boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher. As reported by TMZ, the LSU women's basketball star revealed this news on Tuesday when she engaged in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram Live.

Per reports, Reese and Fletcher have known each other for six years. However, it was only last year that she confirmed her relationship with the Florida State Seminoles guard. But trouble started when fans noticed the couple had deleted each other's images from their social media feed. They had also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Angel Reese, who has an NIL valuation of $1.8 million as per On3, said:

"Yeah, I'm single. I don't got no man. Don't attach me to no man. That's all I'mma say. That's it."

She also elaborated that she is currently in no mood to jump into another relationship:

"I do what's best for me, that's it," she continued. "I'm the catch! Let's not get it twisted."

The Florida State Seminoles guard also seemed to confirm their breakup in an Instagram story, which he deleted later:

Image Credit: Cam'Ron Fletcher's Instagram story

"Stop DM me, I've been single for a min. All I mess with genuine sh*t, I got all the respect and love for her but me & that young lady are not together," Cam'Ron Fletcher posted.

The two notably went on vacation to Jamaica together and also spent Christmas in New York while wearing matching pajamas.

Angel Reese has a blunt take on the recreation of her AI images

The LSU Lady Tiger expressed her discomfort Tuesday when she came across AI-generated images of herself. Seeing them, she wrote a blunt statement on the circulation of invasive photos that can prove harmful to an athlete's career.

Although the "Bayou Barbie" conveyed that she is confident in her allure, given her young age, she found it insensitive of people to circulate such pictures.

"Creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!" Angel Reese wrote.

"Like i know im fine & seem to have an appeal to some but im literally 21 and yall doing this bs when i would neverrrrrr," she wrote in another tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese has always shown off her strong personality and never backs down on her takes. She appeared on the "Riser Diaries" podcast, where the host asked her which career path she would have chosen had she not become a basketball player.

"I will be modeling. I'll probably be overseas somewhere, probably like in London or Paris or something...I can see myself shopping with my Yorkie," she told Matt James.

Angel Reese will now look forward to helping her team recreate last year's heroics in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.