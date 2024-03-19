"Creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!": LSU star Angel Reese has blunt take on people recreating her fake photographs

LSU star Angel Reese didn't mince words Tuesday when expressing her discomfort with the proliferation of AI-generated fake images circulating online. Reese had a blunt take on the invasive nature of deepfake technology, especially when it comes to women athletes who often find themselves targeted.

Despite her confidence and appeal, Reese emphasized her young age, indicating that such behavior is inappropriate and unwelcome. The 21-year-old athlete took to social media platform X to express her frustration.

“Creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!” Reese wrote.

“Like i know im fine & seem to have an appeal to some but im literally 21 and yall doing this bs when i would neverrrrrr,” she wrote in another post.

The "Bayou Barbie" is preparing to lead the No. 3 seed Lady Tigers in the NCAA Tournament to face the No. 14 Rice Owls on Friday, March 22. As a junior with one year of eligibility remaining, Reese continues to excel, averaging a double-double for the third consecutive season.

LSU forward Angel Reese faced tax problems

LSU forward opened up about facing tax problems owing to her earnings from massive NIL deals, valued at $1.8 million, per On3. Reese admitted feeling overwhelmed by financial challenges but took steps to become more financially responsible, including hiring a financial advisor.

Acknowledging the importance of professional guidance, Reese emphasized the need to manage her finances wisely, especially concerning taxes. She credited her mother for advising her to allocate her earnings effectively to avoid excessive tax burdens.

Reese stressed the significance of understanding business structures to make informed financial decisions and ensure long-term stability. However, Reese didn’t let the tax implications affect her performance on the court.

In the 2023-24 season, the Baltimore, Maryland native averaged 19 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, thus earning herself the SEC Player of the Year.

There’s speculation mounting about her WNBA draft prospects, but Reese has yet to confirm whether she will enter the draft to be held on April 15 in Brooklyn or return to LSU for another year.

