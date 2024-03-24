LSU HC Kim Mulkey joins Eldorado guard Bella Hines in electric TikTok dance video after cinching a close win against Rice

After winning against the Rice Owls, LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey joined Eldorado High hoops star Bella Hines in a new TikTok video.

Hines and Mulkey were seen syncing their dance moves to each other. The caption of the TikTok video was:

"Official Visit 🐯💛#notcommitted"

Bella Hines is considered one of the most popular woman basketball players in New Mexico and also had an agent while still in high school. She has garnered interest from 40 Division I programs, with even defending women's national champion LSU extending an offer. It will be interesting to see if Hines commits to LSU and gets coached under the wings of Kim Mulkey.

Kim Mulkey rips LSU for its selfish performance

The LSU Lady Tigers played against the Rice Owl in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It was a difficult game to conquer, even though the team committed a season-high 24 turnovers. LSU earned a 70-60 win against its rival and was able to do it by giving a 'bad performance.'

While giving an interview on ESPN, the 61-year-old coach criticized LSU's performance:

"I don't want to take anything away from Rice," said Mulkey to ESPN. "I thought they played their hearts out. I thought it was exciting for their team."

"That's not the same team that LSU put on the floor in the championship of the SEC tournament."

She then continued by saying that the Tigers gave a below-average performance.

"I thought it was a lot of selfish play today, and it starts with me on getting them ready, I guess."

Even though the Tigers maintained a lead for the majority of the game, both team's scores remained close throughout. Angel Reese, the star player of the team, also spoke out after the game, saying that she felt angry that the team did not perform as they usually do.

"I'm going to go watch film tonight and rest up...I'm not going to have a pretty night every night."

Kim Mulkey supported Reese:

"Everybody's entitled to a bad game. She's entitled to one, and her teammates picked it up for her."

The team will now prepare to play in the second round of the NCAA tournament against Middle Tennessee on Sunday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Mulkey was a star college player who won a national title with Louisiana Tech before helping Team USA win a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics.