Duke vs Miami Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 21 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Watsco Center will be the host for an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Wednesday evening as the eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils and Miami Hurricanes battle it out. The tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Blue Devils (20-5, 11-3 ACC) are on a four-game winning streak after a 76-67 road win over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9) are on a four-game losing streak after coming off an 85-77 road loss on Saturday against the Boston College Eagles.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Miami Hurricanes betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Duke Blue Devils -6.5 (-110) Over 150.5 (-105) -290 Miami Hurricanes +6.5 (-110) Under 150.5 (-115) +240

Duke Blue Devils vs. Miami Hurricanes head-to-head

These teams are not too familiar with one another as this will be the 10th time that the Blue Devils and Hurricanes will be up against one another. Duke has controlled this series as they have a 6-3 record.

They played back on Mar. 10, 2023, when the Duke Blue Devils were able to pick up an 85-78 neutral-site victory.

Where to watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Miami Hurricanes

This Big 12 Conference game will be airing on linear television as well as streaming. The game will be airing on ESPN as well as YouTube TV, ESPN+ and Sling.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Miami Hurricanes critical injuries

Duke

Guard Tyrese Proctor: Concussion (Questionable)

Center Christian Reeves: Ankle (OUT)

Guard Jaden Schutt: Redshirt (OUT)

Miami

Guard Matthew Cleveland: Illness (Questionable)

Guard Nijel Pack: Lower Body (OUT)

Duke Blue Devils vs. Miami Hurricanes: Best picks and prediction

These defenses are showcasing a massive split right now as Duke is giving up 63.5 points in their previous four games while Miami is allowing 79.0 points in their last three games. While we do not know as of this writing if Tyrese Proctor will be active but center Kyle Filipowski is on the court and is the best player with 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.

The Duke Blue Devils have the better overall team and should prove why they are eighth in college basketball, so go with them to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Duke Blue Devils -6.5 (-110)

