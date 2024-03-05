Duke vs NC State predictions, odds and picks - March 4 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Atlantic Coast Conference game between the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils and the N.C. State Wolfpack inside the PNC Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Monday night.

The visiting Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4 ACC) are on a two-game winning streak after a 73-48 home victory on Saturday against the Virginia Cavaliers. The Wolfpack (17-12, 9-9) are on a two-game losing streak after a 79-70 road loss against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday.

Duke Blue Devils vs. N.C. State Wolfpack betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Duke Blue Devils -6.5 (-110) Over 149.5 (-110) -280 NC State Wolfpack +6.5 (-110) Under 149.5 (-110) +230

Duke Blue Devils vs. N.C. State Wolfpack head-to-head

These two teams are incredibly familiar with one another. The Blue Devils and the Wolfpack are facing off for the 158th time. Duke has the decisive advantage as it has a 95-63 record against N.C. State.

The most recent game saw Duke pick up a 71-67 home victory on Feb. 28, 2023.

Where to watch Duke Blue Devils vs. N.C. State Wolfpack

This game is going to be available on both linear television and streaming. If you are unable to get to PNC Arena, you can watch it on ESPN. The game is also on ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Duke Blue Devils vs. N.C. State Wolfpack critical injuries

Duke

Guard Caleb Foster: Foot (Questionable)

Center Christian Reeves: Ankle (Out)

Guard Jaden Schutt: Redshirt (Out)

NC State

No injuries to report

Duke Blue Devils vs. N.C. State Wolfpack: Best picks and prediction

The Duke Blue Devils have been playing well lately, while the N.C. State Wolfpack are trending in the wrong direction to end the regular season.

The defenses as of late show a major difference with the Blue Devils giving up 61.3 points in their last four games while the Wolfpack is allowing 80.6 ppg in their previous five games. Another major difference is the ability to shoot as Duke is shooting 48.6% while N.C. State is connecting on 44.3%.

All in all, go with the Duke Blue Devils to cover the spread as the superior program on the road.

Pick: Duke Blue Devils -6.5 (-110)

