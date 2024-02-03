Duke vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 3 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball is set for its newest chapter as the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils and No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels square off on Saturday evening in Atlantic Coast Conference action inside Dea E. Smith Center. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2 ACC) are on a three-game winning streak after a 77-67 road win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday. The Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1) are looking to recover from a 74-73 road loss against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

Duke vs. North Carolina betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Duke Blue Devils +4.5 (-110) Over 150.5 (-115) +145 North Carolina Tar Heels -4.5 (-110) Under 150.5 (-105) -170

Duke vs. North Carolina head-to-head

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels have faced off 57 times heading into Saturday's matchup. The Blue Devils control the series with a 35-22 head-to-head record, including winning the previous two games.

The most recent game was last season when they played in Chapel Hill, where Duke picked up a 62-57 road win on March 4, 2023.

Where to watch Duke vs. North Carolina

This rivalry game between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels will be airing nationally on ESPN. If you do not have linear television access then you can watch the game via streaming with Fubo, ESPN+ and YouTube TV.

Duke vs. North Carolina crucial injuries

Duke

Center Christian Reeves: Ankle (OUT)

Guard Jaden Schutt: Redshirt (OUT)

North Carolina

No injuries to report

Duke vs. North Carolina: Best picks and prediction

There is a reason why the Blue Devils are seventh in the nation while the Tar Heels are third. When looking at the defensive output in their last handful of games, Duke allowed 73.2 points in their last five games while North Carolina has given up 68.0 points in their previous four games.

Senior guard RJ Davis is arguably the best player on the court and should dominate as he is ninth in the nation with 21.5 points while shooting 44.9% from the floor, 40.6% from the 3-point line and 92.1% from the free-throw line.

All in all, go with the North Carolina Tar Heels to cover the spread in their own building.

Pick: North Carolina Tar Heels -4.5 (-110)

