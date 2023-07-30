Bryce James, the younger son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, made a strong impression in his debut in the Big Time Hoops League, a grassroots basketball circuit that features some of the best talent in the nation.

The 16-year-old point guard, who recently transferred to Campbell Hall from Sierra Canyon, displayed his skills and confidence on the court, earning praise from his father and fans alike.

Bryce was part of the Drifty Elite team participating in the Big Time Hoops League. He scored from all angles and made some flashy moves, including a nasty fake that left his defender in the dust before he nailed a tough shot in his face.

The clip of the play went viral on social media, with many fans comparing him to his father for his swagger, and even for a travel violation. “Traveled like his dad,” one fan tweeted. “That boy walked bad af,” another noted on Twitter.

Prophet Props @Prophetprops1 @overtime @bigtimehoopsDMV @KingJames That boy walked bad af

30 DEEP @iam_TJK @overtime @bigtimehoopsDMV @KingJames That boy just walking around lol

Lakers in 4 @Jnxh___ @overtime @bigtimehoopsDMV @KingJames That’s what happens when your daddy is the GOAT

Joshua Salas @JoshuaS66942272 @overtime @bigtimehoopsDMV @KingJames Nice but he traveled the hell out that ball .. Gets it from his daddy

Kingpin @bludevil44 @overtime That’s was cool this first time I saw Larry Bird do it, 40 years ago.

@ceboogie Hickman @HickmanAceboogy @overtime @bigtimehoopsDMV @KingJames I stand on Bryce being Steph while Bronny is Seth!

LeBron James, who is preparing for his 21st NBA season with the Lakers, also expressed his pride and joy for Bryce on Instagram.

He shared a video of Bryce’s game and captioned it:

“Bryce James was cooking!”

He also reposted Bryce’s clip of his fake shot and added some fire emojis.

Bryce James shines on the court as Bronny James recovers from cardiac arrest

Bryce James and Bronny James with their father LeBron James

Bryce James was not the only member of the James family who had a memorable weekend. His older brother, Bronny James, who is recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered during a USC practice, was discharged from the hospital and showed his support for Bryce on Instagram.

Bryce posted a picture of them walking outside an arena with a simple heart emoji.

Bryce has been attracting attention from scouts and analysts for his potential as a basketball player. He is currently ranked 41st in the nation by ESPN for the class of 2025.

He has been improving his game rapidly and showing signs of maturity and leadership. He will be playing for Campbell Hall this fall, where he hopes to continue his development and follow in his father’s footsteps.