Fans react as MiLaysia Fulwiley's team Chaos knocks out Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson's South Carolina in 3x3 nationals: "I still love her", "Easy work"

LSU Tigers guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is having the kind of offseason any transferee hopes for. The incoming third-year star competed in the 2025 3X Nationals Championship by Team USA Basketball 3x3 where she showed major improvements in her game.
On Sunday, May 4, she defeated her former teammates from the South Carolina Gamecocks, like Chloe Kitts and Raven Johnson, en route to winning the championship with Team Chaos. It was a lop-sided affair as Fulwiley and Co. won via a contested layup from her that gave them a 21-10 victory.
College basketball fans and spectators then reacted in unison for how this sets up the 2025-2026 now that Fulwiley is now in the Gamecocks' rival team.
"I still love her even if she isn't a Gamecock any longer," one user claimed.
"She scored 9 of her team's 21 points while Carolina’s squad only had 10 total. Where them Dawn fans at," another user questioned.
"She will do them even worse during the season," another fan wrote.
"Remember I told y'all it was NOBODY ON SC TEAM THAT COULD STOP HER HUH," a fan exclaimed.
Other X users just marveled over Fulwiley's skillset, especially when it's for 3x3 settings.
"Easy work," one user captioned with an emoji.
"I'm not surprised by the outcome. Fulwiley game is built for settings like 3x3," another fan posted.
"We know she can boogie that was never the question," a fan shared.
In her sophomore season with coach Dawn Staley's Gamecocks, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
MiLaysia Fulwiley wins the 2025 3X Nationals championship for Team Chaos
After MiLaysia Fulwiley and Team Chaos toppled her former teammates, she pulled through in the clutch to help her squad win it all in this year's 3X Nationals championship for women's basketball.
With the game tied at 12-all in the winner-take-all fixture against Team Rise, Fulwiley rose up for a deep three-pointer off the catch from the elbow to seal the deal for her team.
She was then recognized with the annual competition's MVP award for 2025 as Fulwiley has set the tone for what's to come with her LSU Tigers stint. The LSU Tigers finished the 2024-2025 season with a 31-6 record, 12-4 during SEC play this year, and made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of March Madness. Fulwiley's addition will bolster their vie for a second national title in four years.
