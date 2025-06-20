FIBA AmeriCup Team USA Roster: Top 3 takeaways as Olivia Miles, Flau'jae Johnson, Joyce Edwards, and more

A star-studded cast will compose Team USA for the FIBA Women's AmeriCup tournament from June 28-July 6 in Santiago, Chile

The USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee announced the roster on Thursday. It comprises college basketball standouts from the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 conferences.

The team is made up of Raegan Beers (Oklahoma), Mikayla Blakes (Vanderbilt), Madison Booker (Texas), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Joyce Edwards (South Carolina), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Flau’jae Johnson (LSU), Gianna Kneepkens (UCLA), Olivia Miles (TCU), Kennedy Smith (Southern California), Hannah Stuelke (Iowa) and Grace VanSlooten (Michigan State).

Miles, Edwards, Smith, Booker, Hidalgo and VanSlooten won gold medals for Team USA in previous international age-group competitions. At the same time, Blakes was part of the national team in the Nike Hoop Summit along with Booker, Edwards, Hidalgo and Smith.

Beers, Crooks, Johnson, Kneepkens and Stuelke will make their international debuts.

Kara Lawson was named head coach while DeLisha Milton-Jones and Jennie Baranczyk will serve as her assistants.

With this in mind, here are the top three takeaways from the Team USA roster announcement.

Top 3 takeaways from Team USA FIBA AmeriCup roster announcement

#3 No UConn players chosen for Team USA FIBA AmeriCup roster

UConn has no representative for the Team USA FIBA AmeriCup roster. Azzi Fudd failed to get an invite from the Women’s Junior National Team Committee while Sarah Strong was named for the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup team.

Team USA wouldn't need Fudd as they have a ton of scorers in Mikayla Blakes, Flau'jae Johnson, Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo. On the other hand, Raegan Beers, Audi Crooks, Joyce Edwards and Grace VanSlooten are capable of handling frontcourt duties for the team in the tournament.

The Huskies are holding their summer workouts and most players may be focused on helping the team successfully defend the national title.

#2 Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles together in one team, months after Miles' transfer to TCU

One of the top women's basketball stories during the offseason was Olivia Miles' transfer from Notre Dame to TCU. Miles' sudden transfer to the Horned Frogs ended her two-year partnership with Fighting Irish star Hannah Hidalgo and began her year-long journey to a possible first-round selection in the WNBA.

The mini-reunion of Miles and Hidalgo brings back Notre Dame vibes for Team USA, giving fans a glimpse of the exciting combination that was cited for being one of the best pairs in the nation.

#1 SEC, Big Ten players dominate the Team USA FIBA Women's AmeriCup roster

Players from the Southeastern and Big Ten conferences dominated the 12-man Team USA FIBA Women's AmeriCup roster. There are five SEC women's players in Madison Booker, Raegan Beers, Mikayla Blakes, Flau'jae Johnson and Joyce Edwards.

Four players were chosen from the Big Ten — Grace VanSlooten, Hannah Stuelke, Kennedy Smith and Gianna Kneepkens. The Big 12 Conference was represented by Olivia Miles and Audi Crooks, while Hannah Hidalgo is part of the ACC.

Team USA is bracketed in Group B with host nation Chile, followed by Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

