Flau'jae Johnson drops 4-word reaction as former LSU teammate achieves first WNBA milestone

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson is busy retooling with her squad to uncork a successful 2025-26 campaign. On April 23, the spitfire scorer made it known through ESPN that she is playing a senior season for the Tigers, dismissing speculations over potentially entering the WNBA draft earlier in her career.
But one teammate whom she will no longer share the court with is former LSU star Aneesah Morrow, who is now playing out her rookie year in the WNBA with the Connecticut Sun. Morrow was picked in the 2025 draft with the seventh pick in the first round and on May 25, she scored her first career basket. Johnson reposted the clip on her Instagram story.
"Would've been my assist," Johnson captioned with a laughing, a raise of hands and a fire emoji.
Morrow's first bucket came from a three-pointer at the 1:07 mark of the second quarter of the Sun's matchup against the Atlanta Dream in away territory. The standout forward ended up playing for 11 minutes off the bench and had three markers and seven rebounds but still lost to the Dream, 79-55, as Connecticut fell to a 0-4 record on the season.
Johnson and Morrow are coming off a 2024-25 campaign wherein LSU finished with an overall record of 31-6, 12-4 during SEC play this year, and made it to the Elite Eight of this year's NCAA national tournament.
Flau'jae Johnson also showed love to Aneesah Morrow's debut WNBA game
Sunday afternoon was not the first time that Aneesah Morrow logged into a WNBA game as it in the Connecticut Sun's prior away game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 23, she checked into the game for a minute. Despite it being days ago, Flau'jae Johnson still reposted Morrow's snaps from that game on her own Instagram story with a three-word caption.
"This so hard," Johnson wrote.
In that game, Morrow played for just one minute and had one field goal attempt as the Sun also lost against the Lynx by six points, 76-70. As the 2025 WNBA season progresses, the 22-year-old is looking to gain more playing time throughout the campaign. In her final year with the LSU Tigers, Morrow averaged 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
