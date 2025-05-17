Why is Aneesah Morrow not playing against Washington Mystics? Connecticut Sun rookie scratched from WNBA debut game explored

The Connecticut Sun will face the Washington Mystics in their season opener on Sunday. Fans have been anticipating Sun rookie Aneesah Morrow's debut on the same day. However, the Suns fans will be disappointed as the rookie has been ruled out of Sunday's game.

Per WNBA news outlet Underdog, Aneesah Morrow will not participate in Sunday's game because of a knee injury.

"Aneesah Morrow (knee) ruled out for Sunday," Underdog tweeted.

Morrow was an influential figure during her time at the LSU Tigers. She led her college team to the Elite Eight in the Division One NCAA tournament, where the UCLA Bruins eliminated them with a final score of 72-65.

Aneesah Morrow - who averaged 21.9 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in her last season with the Tigers - was expected to deliver the same offensive energy for the Sun after being drafted seventh in the 2025 draft. Although she won't debut on Sunday, other rookies like Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron - drafted by the Mystics - are expected to debut in their season opener.

Aneesah Morrow reveals the importance of tunnel fits in her life

Aneeesah Morrow joined Paige Bueckers and other WNBA rookies, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Hailey Van Lith to feature in a WNBA x Coach brand collaboration promotional video.

In the video, the rookies discussed the importance of self-expression and its significance for an individual. On Friday, the Connecticut rookie explained the importance of a tunnel fit for her.

"For me, what you wear walking into a game is more than just clothes. It’s a chance to show who you are.” Morrow said. “As athletes, we use fashion to express our personality, where we’re from, what we care about. In the WNBA, we mix comfort with statement pieces, big silhouettes, bold colors, sneakers or heels, whatever feels like you."

The Sun have gone through a rebuilding process just like the other teams in the W, and the rookies are expected to play a big role in their new squad. Morrow will have another opportunity to make her debut on Tuesday when her team takes on the two-time WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces, led by the reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

