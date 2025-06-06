Flau'jae Johnson drops 5-word reaction as Coco Gauff makes history after reaching Ronald Garros final

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson showed love to American tennis star Coco Gauff as she made history on Thursday at Roland Garros. Gauff became the youngest player to reach the WTA Finals in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros, all in the same year.

Gauff accomplished the feat at just 21 years old, and she is currently ranked second in the world. The young sensation also became the youngest player since Martina Hingis in 2000, who was 19 years old, to record 25 career wins with her most recent victory in the French Open.

Flau'jae Johnson reposted Gauff's achievement on her Instagram story with a supportive five-word reaction.

"I mean she's her ofc," Johnson wrote.

(image credits: @flaujae on Instagram)

Coco Gauff defeated world No. 152 Lois Boisson in straight sets in the semifinal, 6-1, 6-2. She will now prepare for the final game on Friday, June 6, against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Meanwhile, Flau'jae Johnson is enjoying her off-season after wrapping her junior year at LSU, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

Flau'jae Johnson to release a new single titled, "Remember When", on Friday

Flau'jae Johnson announced on Wednesday via her Instagram account that she will release a new single, "Remember When." This follows Johnson's release of the deluxe version of her album, "Best Of Both Worlds", last year.

In the caption, Johnson explained the inspiration behind her new record.

"This one’s personal. 💯 For my family, my fans (y’all ARE family), and for my pops—his legacy lives through every bar I spit 🙏🏿," Johnson wrote.

"For those of you that Remember When I was that little girl on America’s Got Talent, The Rap Game…My first season at LSU, first brand deal, first award show, first time performing for a sold-out crowd, my first time buying land — just know, we came a long way. I’m still her, just elevated 💫," she added.

"I’m the Don Daughter. Always have been. Always will be. 🎤🕊️ Remember When out Friday, 6/6!! You already know you can pre-save it at the link in my bio 🔗," Johnson concluded.

"Remember When" is set to release on Friday. As she prepares for her final season in college, Johnson is expected to continue and build up her music career.

