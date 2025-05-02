Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks reacts with 2 words as LSU star drops cold quote about motivation and discipline

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson has been focused on progression during the 2025 offseason. Entering her fourth year of college basketball, she will be fully eligible for the 2026 WNBA draft.
On Friday, the Savannah, Georgia, native was featured on Instagram by Omaha Productions, sharing a quote about motivation and discipline. The clip is from Season 2 of ESPN Originals’ Full Court Press, airing Saturday.
"I don't like the word motivation no more," Johnson said in the video. "Motivation is like, fleeting, 'cause it'll be there and then you'll want to do everything in the world and leave then you done.
"I like discipline. Discipline is something that you got to be like intentional about, and it's hard to do and you never can like make it perfect or do it perfectly. But, it's just something that you chase."
Her mother, Kia Brooks, responded with a two-word comment of support, accompanied by a red heart and the No. 4 emoji.
"Yes baby," Brooks wrote.
She later reposted a graphic featuring Johnson's quote on her Instagram Story, doubling down on her support.
In another posr, she added a caption with a teary-eyed emoji, the No. 4, a praying hands emoji and a raised hands emoji..
Johnson shined in her junior year, posting career-best averages of 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game for coach Kim Mulkey's Tigers.
Flau'jae Johnson has struck out on the national championship the last two years
A factor in Flau'jae Johnson’s renewed discipline may be the LSU Tigers' recent postseason setbacks. LSU last won the national championship in 2023 — Johnson’s freshman year and the program’s first and only title. Since then, expectations have remained high.
In the 2023–24 season, LSU was eliminated in the Elite Eight by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 94–87. The following year, during the 2024–25 campaign, the Tigers again exited in the Elite Eight — this time in a 72–65 loss to the UCLA Bruins on March 30.
