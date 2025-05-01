Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks hypes LSU star, Kiki Iriafen and Hannah Hidalgo’s “Full Court Press” premiere with sneak peak

After the court and the stage, Flau'jae Johnson is taking her talents to the screen. The LSU Tigers guard will step into the spotlight for the second season of ESPN's Full Court Press beside Kiki Iriafen and Hannah Hidalgo.

Among the ones hyping the senior guard was Kia Brooks, who posted behind-the-scenes footage and urged fans to catch the premiere.

"It's time to watch! Catch Flau'jae, Kiki, and Hannah on Tamron Hall today at 4pm for talks about Season 2 of "Full Court Press"! 📺👏🏀❤️," she captioned the post with a lot of hashtags.

"Get ready for some court-side conversation! Join Flau'jae, Kiki, and Hannah on Tamron Hall today at 4pm as they dive into Season 2 premiere of "Full Court Press" 🏀❤️," Brooks wrote on the BTS video.

The Full Court Press is an ESPN+ television docu-series by quarterback Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Words & Pictures. UCLA's Kiki Rice and former college players Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso featured in its first rendition.

The series revolves around women's basketball stars, be it Flau'jae Johnson, Iriafen or Hidalgo's on-court journey or off the court. Fans will also get exclusive interviews and insights on some of the players' biggest moments of their careers yet. The first episode of the four-part series will release on ESPN on May 3 at 1 pm ET.

Kiki Iriafen, Hannah Hidalgo and Flau'jae Johnson are coming off unique seasons

The trio of college stars - Kiki Iriafen, Hannah Hidalgo and Flau'jae Johnson, are coming off a season filled with leadership for their respective teams. Iriafen transferred from Stanford and gripped USC's frontcourt, immediately making the program a genuine contender for the national title.

Averaging 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds on near 50% shooting, she led the team through big regular season and NCAA tournament games. However, her journey was cut short as her backcourt partner, JuJu Watkins, faced a season-ending injury in the second round.

Hannah Hidalgo posted a season like no other, leading Notre Dame past UConn Huskies and Trojans alongside other big schools. She averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 steals while making 40.0% of her 3-point attempts and was constantly in conversation for the PoY award.

It was Flau'jae Johnson's first year in a pure leadership role and she delivered. She played all of the Tigers' games and posted five double-doubles. Johnson averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while making 46.8% of her attempts.

