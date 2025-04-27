Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad, Ameen Brooks, shares glimpses from $1.5M NIL-valued star's Florida performance

Flau'jae Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks, shared glimpses of the LSU guard's performance in Florida on Saturday at the Jackson Theatre in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ad

The women's college basketball player-cum-rapper, whose NIL value is pegged at $1.5 million (per On3), performed her hits as a guest of the DLow Curry Tour.

Johnson performed as a guest on the show, then Brooks posted a clip on his Instagram stories. NCAA Noobita captured a short video on its X account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Flau'Jae Johnson, whose biological father is the late Jaosn Johnson (also known for his stage name Camoflauge), has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.2 million on TikTok, more than 168,000 subscribers on YouTube, roughly 111,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and 95,000 followers on Twitter (per On3).

Johnson's main goal as a musician is to change lives and impact people. So far, the LSU guard is doing the best she can in basketball and rap.

Ameen Brooks expressed belief that Johnson's entry to the collegiate scene was very timely to the point that the NIL has become established and would benefit her stepdaughter in the long run.

Ad

“It’s timing. We’re in the right time,” Ameen Brooks said. “NIL, it just started last year, so coming in was a blessing and coming in the second year (in LSU) because the first year was like a little shaky. When you get in the second and third, things are) getting a little better.”

Ad

Flau'Jae Johnson's mother believes her daughter will win a Grammy Award

The mother of Flau'Jae Johnson, Kia Brooks, believes her national championship-winning daughter will take home a major award at the prestigious Grammy Awards.

Brooks sees the 5-foot-10 Johnson achieving what no collegiate athlete has ever accomplished — becoming a Grammy Award-winning national champion.

“Flau’jae wants to be that Grammy Award-winning national champion,” Brooks said. “She wants to do something that’s never been done."

Ad

For now, the Savannah, Georgia-born Johnson could've even had a better chance of winning two national titles first before winning a Grammy after the LSU Lady Tigers acquired South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley from the transfer portal.

Fulwiley joins LSU after two years with South Carolina, where she won a national title in 2024 and helped the team earn runner-up honors in the past season.

Before getting Fulwiley's commitment, the Kim Mulkey-coached team secured the commitments of four highly rated freshmen and former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval. They will beef up the Lady Tigers team, led by returning stars Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, for the 2025-26 women's college basketball season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here