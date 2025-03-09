MiLaysia Fulwiley gives shoutout to Stephen Curry and $20 million NBA star after South Carolina reaches SEC Tournament final

South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley was instrumental in the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks' 93-75 win over the No. 5-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinal on Saturday evening. Fulwiley tallied 19 points, three rebounds and five assists in the game that booked the Gamecocks' place in the SEC championship game against Texas on Sunday.

In a clip posted on X after the matchup, the highly rated Gamecocks star showed off her shoes, celebrating her affiliation with the Curry Brand while naming Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox, who is worth $20 million per CelebrityNetWorth, as her favorite NBA players.

"I just wore them because they matched with my yellow jersey," MiLaysia Fulwiley said. "And De'Aaron Fox, he's the GOAT, and I support De'Aaron Fox, and I support Steph Curry. I support my Curry family, man. He's been killing it in the NBA, both of them, so it's only right I support them."

Last March, MiLaysia Fulwiley became the first student-athlete to sign with the Curry Brand as an ambassador.

Steph Curry reveals his MiLaysia Fulwiley admiration

The deal with the Curry Brand is under Under Armour, which fits in with Fulwiley's school, the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are part of the apparel giant's family. The deal between MiLaysia Fulwiley and Curry Brand includes her own custom shoe, the "Curry 12 'FamLay' PEs."

The shoe has been customized to Fuliwley's liking, with the word "Mixon" on the heels, which is her mother's last name (Phea Mixon). The kicks also have ace and star signs on the sides to represent her two dogs, Star and Ace. In addition, the number 803, representing the telephone area code of Columbia, is branded on the sneaker.

During the All-Star weekend last month, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry revealed why he signed the Gamecocks guard to his brand.

”For MiLaysia, the way she carries herself on and off the court … we see a lot of potential in her,” Curry said. “She believes in what we’re doing, she’s been to my camps, and obviously she’s at South Carolina doing amazing things — like winning a championship her freshman year.

"As you build your roster, you want to have people who want to be great on the court and represent something off the court. And she (MiLaysia) checks all those boxes."

MiLaysia Fulwiley and the South Carolina Gamecocks will head into the NCAA Tournament as favorites to repeat their national championship win from last year, of which the talented guard was a huge part.

