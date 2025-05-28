Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas reps Kobe Bryant on his t-shirt in latest TikTok dance with siblings Hamiley and Aloni

Chatsworth High School standout Alijah Arenas has finished his junior year of high school hoops. While he continues to learn more facets about his game and the sport of basketball, the son of NBA legend Gilbert Arenas repped NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant in a TikTok video with his siblings on Tuesday, May 27.

Alijah Arenas' sister, Hamiley, uploaded an 11-second video on her TikTok account that shows her dancing with her two brothers, Alijah and Aloni. Alijah sported a graphic t-shirt of Bryant, which shows the five-time NBA champion with a cap that says "LA" as he dances with his siblings.

Check out the Arenas' latest TikTok video below, posted on X.

Hamiley Arenas then reposted the TikTok video on her Instagram story, tagging her brothers in the process.

(Image credits: @hamileyarenas0 on Instagram)

With Alijah Arenas following in his father's footsteps, his siblings are following suit. Hamiley Arenas is currently playing for Notre Dame High School and is listed in the high school class of 2028, while Aloni Arenas has become one of the standouts from the class of 2023, playing for Northern California.

On April 24, it was reported that Alijah suffered a scary car crash when hitting a fire hydrant and then a tree with his Tesla Cybertruck. The standout guard has since made a full recovery, and it's been evident with his social media appearances.

Alijah Arenas committed to USC Trojans for 2026-27 college basketball season

Per On3 Recruits, Alijah Arenas committed to play for the USC Trojans in the 2026-27 season on Jan. 30. The young talent will be under the tutelage of coach Eric Musselman, who has a history of coaching his father, Gilbert, during the 2002-03 NBA season in the Golden State Warriors.

The younger Arenas is currently a five-star recruit in the high school class of 2026, ranked No. 13 overall. In the 2024-25 campaign, the Trojans finished with an overall record of 17-18, 7-13 during Big Ten conference play earlier in the year.

USC then participated in the 2025 College Basketball Crown, wherein they reached the second round of the postseason competition but were trounced by the Villanova Wildcats through a tight one-point defeat, 60-59, on April 3 in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

